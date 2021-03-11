Roger New panelist with other Black law enforcement leaders
Eagan Police Chief Roger New was part of a virtual panel discussion with other Black public safety leaders last week.
Assembled by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the group discussed Black Lives Matter, community relations, changes to the profession and the future of the profession.
New was joined by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson, Metro Transit Police Chief Ed Frizell and Minnesota Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges.
Introduced as the first black officer and sergeant in Eagan, New said departments need to “strike a balance with what’s needed from the community and public safety.”
“Community engagement is something the profession as a whole needs to be a priority,” New said.
With the opportunity to explain the profession, New said police would create more trust within the community.
“Trust, honesty and integrity, those are core values in a police department,” New said. “Not just on day one, but throughout their entire career.”
New said the Eagan department has held a community affairs group since 2016 that has met every six weeks.
“One day a member introduced himself and said they were a supporter of Black Lives Matter,” New said. “The first brush was the thought of ‘us versus them,’ but I think through some tough conversations with us, and with us listening to him, I think he can say, ‘I’m a BLM supporter and an Eagan Police Department supporter as well.’ ”
He said they have a similar interest: public safety.
“One of the things they want and strive for is acknowledgment,” New said. “I would say the majority of them are focused on moving things forward.”
Looking to the future, New said strong training and hiring practices can help build trust.
“My department and city, we’ve created some vehicles to try to diversify our department,” New said. “A diverse department can bring in different perspectives to make it better.”
He said to help educate other officers on topics such as implicit bias, New has shared some of his stories both as a Black man and as a police officer.
“People were astonished those things happened,” New said. “It’s a perspective that I can bring that nobody else can see or offer.”
He also said that departments can’t hire the same people every time and not expect to have the same issues while recognizing that in the next 10 years many of the panelists will be retired.
“Leadership needs to find ways to bring people up and help them navigate their careers,” New said.
Hodges noted there are more than 400 chiefs in the state.
“We’re only a handful,” Hodges said.
While reflecting on the past year, Arradondo said George Floyd’s death last May 25 “changed Minneapolis and changed the American system of policing forever.”
“Communities are leaning in and asking us questions,” Arradondo said. “ ‘Do we value them?’ ”
He said communities were reaching to see if police have “their best interest at heart.”
“We can never go back to how we used to operate in how we did in the days before,” Arradondo said. “There’s an opportunity to look at every corner of this organization to see how we can get better.”
He said police need to be “trusted and legitimate guardians.”
Anderson said departments need to get rid of the binding arbitration system.
“We’re never going to be able to get rid of bad police officers as expeditiously as we might want,” he said.
Anderson cautioned that elected officials should not act “haphazardly,” noting they’re not “listening to us with respect with what’s going to be meaningful and substantive changes.”
“Ninety-nine percent of the men and women who do this job, do it the right way for the right reason,” Anderson said. “Sadly enough we all get judged by the transgressions of a few. As a person of color, we know what it’s like to be judged by our worst elements.”
Anderson also said changes to the disciplinary process are “long overdue.”
Hodges said “we have to ask the question, ‘What can we do to prevent any more George Floyds?’ ”
Frizell advocating for changed the policing model to more of “guardian.” Frizell said many incidents could be handled by homeless action teams and mental health professionals.”
Unless the call is violent, “police officers don’t need to respond to mental health calls,” Hodges said.
Hodges suggested police officers take regular sabbaticals to work with nonprofits in the communities they work in.
“We need to continue to focus on the sanctity of life,” Hodges said.
As for Black Lives Matter, Arradondo said his conversations with supporters have been diverse, but “all of them, unequivocally, they want safe communities. They want young people and their elders protected. They want substantive change when it comes to policing. We don’t want black and brown bodies violated and abused by the police institution.”
