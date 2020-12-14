While Eagan Parks and Recreation facilities, including the Eagan Community Center, Eagan Civic Arena, and park buildings are currently closed, there are still many ways to stay active, engaged and creative in Eagan.
“Recreation and staying active are important keys to physical and mental health, so we are continuing to bring programs and experiences to the community—all with proper guidelines in place,” Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental said. “Our team is working hard to adapt programs as needed including pivoting to outdoor, virtual, private, or visit-on-your-own experiences. We’re continuing to make opportunities available to keep the community active, engaged, and healthy.”
For up-to-date information on programs, services and facilities visit Eagan’s Parks and Recreation page.
Discover Eagan at Home
The department is continuing to offer activities in a variety of new and safe ways through Discover Eagan at Home. In the Winter Edition residents will find virtual, outdoor, and individual ways to keep them engaged and active. Sign up for winter classes, activities, or kits now at DiscoverEagan.com.
Online Classes
Eagan Community Center is providing free online fitness classes with fresh content provided weekly and art instructors are moving many classes to a virtual space.
Eagan Art House is providing online classes for many of their programs including drawing and painting classes. New session of classes start in January including in-person and virtual options.
Outdoor Events and Activities
The Holiday Tree - The tradition of lighting the Eagan community tree continues at the Eagan Community Center. The back patio and area surrounding the pond will be radiant with seasonal lights to create a brilliant backdrop. The city invites residents to take their family photos and selfies around the lighted tree. The tree will be lit Dec. 8 through the new year.
The 12-Instagramable Days of Winter – 12 sites across Eagan are decorated to shine with the spirit of the season. They are perfect backdrops for holiday card photos and selfies. Choose from the garland-draped front porch at Holz Farm or play along with the “Maestro” statue at the new Civic Center pocket park near Eagan City Hall. Take photos and tag @cityofeagan when you post them and spread the joy. For all 12 locations and details, visit www.cityofeagan.com/community-events.
Trails - Trails will be plowed in Eagan Central Park and Thomas Lake Park as a great place to walk throughout the winter. In addition to those, the city will continue to plow over 80 miles of sidewalks and trails throughout the City to help people get active outdoors this winter.
Rinks – Opening day for outdoor rinks is scheduled for Dec. 19, pending weather. Residents can lace them up at 12 different locations across Eagan. Find locations and types of skating at each park at www.cityofeagan.com/rinks.
Tubing Hill - Opening day for tubing at Trapp Farm Park is scheduled for Dec. 19, again, pending weather. When the snow flies, outdoor enthusiasts of all ages head to Trapp Farm Park for fun on the tubing hill. This year, due to the pandemic, tubers will need to make a reservation prior to arriving at the hill at www.Discovereagan.com.
Tubers will have four two-hour time slots to choose from. Walk-up reservations cannot be accepted at the hill. Visit www.cityofeagan.com/tubing for details and updates.
In-person and individual activities
In-person camps and classes - Eagan’s Preschool and school-break camps, and other youth programs keep kids learning and active. They also serve as fun and safe places for kids to be outside of their homes.
Market Fest
Eagan Market Fest provides a chance to pick up fresh local items like breads, sauces, soaps, frozen meats, and pastries. Market Fest is held every-other Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Eagan Community Center (lower level entrance only). Next date to shop local is Dec. 16th.
Activity & Creativity Kits
Eagan’s recreation staff has compiled a variety of kits for every age and almost any interest. Kits for preschoolers include books, games and craft ideas — with all of the needed supplies. Art Kits help various ages and skill-levels – kids to adults – make something lasting. Choose holiday ornaments, a mindfulness journal, clay, paint a birthday-in-a-box or something else. Kits include all the supplies and instructions.
For up-to-date information on all Eagan services, programs and facilities, visit www.cityofeagan.com/publichealth.
