Suspicious calls rise by four times
Why did Eagan extend its curfew?
Although Dakota County’s curfew expired after Sunday, Eagan extended its curfew through Monday and Tuesday.
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said Police Chief Roger New asked the Eagan City Council to extend the curfew due to a dramatic increase in the amount of calls.
New has citied a number of incidents of vandalism, and the curfew was a measure to try to decrease the likelihood of these types of events.
Maguire said he understood it was inconvenient for some, but thanked citizens who complied with the curfew.
In a release citing the department’s reasoning, New said there was a lot of activity in the city last weekend.
From May 28-June 1, the city had 226 calls related to suspicious activity. In 2019, from May 30-June 3, the department had 46 calls related to suspicious activity.
The city also had 11 calls related to property damage and vandalism and 14 calls about protests.
They also received 10 calls that resulted in a pursuit, which is about as many as they have in an entire year.
“The vehicles we have been pursuing have not had license plates on them,” New wrote.
They’re continuing to see vehicles without license plates, he said.
He said several businesses have also reported customers have been purchasing or inquiring about items that would start fires.
Maguire said he’s had many conversations with New about the death of George Floyd.
Maguire said the department recognizes that change that has to happen with the Minneapolis Police Department and with policing in general.
Maguire said he has the full confidence New will make it a priority.
Maguire said Eagan has “reinforced and recognized the rights of people to peacefully protest in the city and express themselves. That is a true, good and beautiful instinct and I think this is the time if people want to express themselves … about the pandemic of racism and violence.”
He said they will have the full support the police department, city of Eagan and the City Council.
He said “we’re all supportive of the fight for justice and the prayers for peace.
“And that’s what this curfew is trying to get at,” Maguire said.
City Administrator Dave Osberg said the city authorized changing the city’s social media profiles to solid black Tuesday to recognize the death of Floyd.
Osberg said the city is having discussions on how to use Sperry Tower for a “similar recognition.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.