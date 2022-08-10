More Eagan neighborhoods celebrated with block parties during the 2022 National Night Out community events held Tuesday, Aug. 2.
National Night Out is sponsored by Eagan Police and Fire departments and Eagan Citizen’s Crime Prevention Association.
The National Night Out serves as an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. This community outreach is designed to make neighborhoods safer and to create more caring places to live.
This annual evening of block parties hosted nationwide can enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement and bring back a sense of community to neighborhoods.
Effective crime prevention programs begin with strong neighborhoods and community relationships.
Since the city began celebrating National Night Out, the participation has grown significantly from 20 neighborhoods in 1998 to more than 200 in 2022.
This year, neighborhoods collected nearly 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and more than $800 in cash donations to be donated to the Open Door Food Pantry that strives to end local hunger in communities across the county.
The Eagan Citizens’ Crime Prevention Association once again provided Minnesota Twins baseball tickets to the first 125 registered neighborhoods.
