Training camp brought in $5.7 million to Eagan in 2019
Eagan is usually filled with Minnesota Vikings fans watching their favorite team get ready for the season in August.
But there’s not a lot cheers in 2020 coming from northeastern Eagan, nor are there many cheers from area hotels, retail outlets or restaurants.
Last month, it was announced the 2020 Verizon Vikings Training Camp would be closed to the public. Fans are prohibited from attending practices at all club facilities in the NFL.
Last year, visitors spent in an estimated $5.7 million in Eagan’s restaurants, hotels and retail outlets for the three weeks of public practice, according to the Eagan Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“It feels surreal,” said Brent Cory president and CEO of the Eagan CVB. “We welcome fans with open arms. It’s unfortunate, but we stand by their decision to make fans and players safe during the pandemic.”
Training camp has been held at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center since 2018. The facility has room for up to 5,000 fans daily.
Kristen Henning, who lives in Lakeville, didn’t have to travel far, but her family attended training camp at least twice a year and made a whole day of it.
“I love the atmosphere,” Henning said. “It is so exciting with the fun activities as you walk in and also on the extra field. The store is always buzzing with some of the new swag and merchandise.”
She said her family would grab lunch at Cafe Zupas, Rusty Taco or Punch Pizza before they got to camp.
“With three teens we usually get some food from the food trucks too,” Henning said. “If we aren’t too overheated, we sometimes head to the Twin Cities Outlets or the Mall of America to finish off the day.”
Aside from parking, concessions and the VIP section, attendance is free. Fans were required request tickets ahead of time.
People from all over came to Eagan. Many of the city’s 18 hotels were full this time last year and many flew in for the occasion.
“Not only aren’t fans coming, but international travel has all but disappeared this year,” Cory said. “Business travel is all but eliminated. We’ve never seen anything like it.”
Other hotels often received reservations for people coming to Eagan for events such as July 4th Funfest; family reunions; shopping trips; business conferences; Minnesota Scottish Fair and Highland Games; Minnesota State Fair and Dakota County Fair, all of which were limited or canceled.
“A great driver for us was the Minnesota State Fair,” Cory said. “We could get the overflow business. Fans would come to down for training camp, stop by the State Fair or go to the Minnesota Zoo or the Twin Cities Premium Outlet mall.”
The TCO Performance Center also had CrossFit Granite Games and a series of Premier Lacrosse League games on its calendar this year. Those were canceled.
TCO Stadium was also home to a series of high school football games in September featuring teams such as Apple Valley, Farmington, Eagan and Lakeville North during the past two seasons.
The high school football season was moved to spring 2021 by the Minnesota State High School League.
Fans can still get some of their Viking fix. The Vikings Museum and team store is open Monday and Thursday- Saturday 10 a.m – 6 p.m.; and Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.
Vikings Training Camp Live begins at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 17. Fans can watch live coverage of Verizon Vikings Training Camp from the TCO Performance Center. Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber and Greg Coleman will break down position battles and look ahead to the 2020 season, according to
Kwik Trip or Hy-Vee will also have a special edition of the Vikings Training Camp Playbook available free in stores.
The Vikings are also looking for nominations for frontline heroes who are making a difference.
“We want to recognize Minnesotans who have persevered through the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic and overcome daily challenges to make a difference,” said Carly Bonk, Vikings communications coordinator. “Nominate someone you know who is a Frontline Hero and explain why they deserve this recognition. Nominees will be included for the chance to participate in once-in-a-lifetime Vikings experiences.”
The annual TCO Vikings 5K is still on, but like most running races, it’s now a virtual race. Registered runners still receive the medal, race bib and swag, but the running portion of the event will be solo anytime, anywhere between Aug. 29 and Sept. 13 for participants.
Proceeds from the TCO Vikings Virtual 5K will directly benefit Bolder Options, CycleHealth and United Heroes League, all partners of the Twin Cities Orthopedics Foundation.
Last year about 1,800 people participated in the TCO 5K in Eagan. The Vikings plan to welcome fans back to Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in 2021.
Area businesses sure hope many more things return to normal.
“Right now we’d be at the epicenter of back to school shopping,” Cory said. “But all these schools are going with the hybrid model or all virtual.”
Students are unsure if they’ll be wearing the latest in fall fashion by Halloween, or asking for more pajama pants for Christmas.
“There’s just so much uncertainty right now,” Cory said. “If we knew there would be a vaccine in December, we could plan ahead, but by then we might be in the middle of the third wave. We don’t even know if the NFL is going to have a full season. In tourism, we were the first industry to get hit with this. Business travel dried up. Vacations went away. It’s a challenging time.”
