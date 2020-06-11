Mike Maguire, Eagan’s current and longest serving mayor in Eagan history, announced that he has filed to be a candidate in House District 51B – a seat currently held by Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan.
Maguire and Liz Reyer have filed to run as DFLers. Fern A. Smith has the Republican Party’s endorsement.
“Our country, state and community are facing a pandemic that is attacking the most vulnerable among us, has laid bare our most jarring racial inequities and threatens the economic security of many of our Eagan friends, neighbors and businesses,” Maguire said in a release.
He wrote that in recent weeks he has been outspoken about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing turmoil, suggesting in a June 3 Eagan City Council meeting that the killing has revealed once again the continuing pandemics of institutional racism and violence.
“We’re all supportive of the fight for justice and prayers for peace,” Maguire said.
In the same meeting the mayor referenced ongoing and community conversations about race and policing and reiterated his confidence in Eagan Police Chief Roger New’s commitment to making it a top priority.
“I am running for the House,” Maguire said. “Because such uncertain and challenging times call for experienced leadership that understands how decisions in St. Paul impact families in Eagan.”
He argues that January’s legislative session will likely be faced with recession, revenue shortfalls and a myriad of difficult decisions on school funding, transit and transportation and ensuring all Minnesotans have access to affordable housing and health care.
He said legislators will be called upon to consider statewide statutes on community policing and “many of the practices and methods we’ve already implemented in the City of Eagan.”
Maguire says that he is the best prepared candidate not just to win election in November but to hit the ground running in January’s legislative session:
“With the support of voters I believe I can take my consensus building style of leadership to St. Paul and be just as effective a legislator as I’ve been a mayor.”
First elected to the Eagan City Council in 2002, Maguire became mayor four years later as recession set in and stalled the redevelopment of the Cedar Grove area and hastened the Eagan departures of Lockheed-Martin and Northwest Airlines.
Today, the Cedar Grove revitalization is complete with the Twin Cities Outlet Mall and more, the Eagan Commons and 400,000-square-feet of new retail has grown out of the abandoned Lockheed-Martin site, and the Minnesota Vikings have made Eagan their home on the former Northwest Airlines property.
Maguire touts a number of leadership roles regionally and across the state that keep him regularly involved in and familiar with the state Legislature including his participation on Gov. Mark Dayton’s statewide Housing Task Force and Maguire’s current role as the co-chair of the Regional Council of Mayors.
Maguire and his wife, Janelle Waldock, have been married and lived in Eagan for 25 years.
Before joining the City Council in 2002 Maguire worked for the Minnesota Department of Health and was doing media relations and health advocacy for the American Cancer Society when he was elected mayor in 2006.
Waldock works on community and health equity issues at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota in Eagan. Their son Ian is a 2020 graduate of District 196 and the School of Environmental Studies.
