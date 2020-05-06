Mike Maguire ‘embarrassed’ and ‘grateful no one was hurt’
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said he pleaded guilty to driving while impaired charges on May 5 during a statement at the end of Tuesday’s Eagan City Council meeting.
He said that after spending the afternoon watching football and drinking and made the “poor decision to drive and spent the night in jail” in January.
“I’m embarrassed,” he said. “I’m grateful no one was hurt, and I’m very disappointed in myself.”
He said he disappointed his family, colleagues and many people in the community who “rightfully expect more for me.”
He said the last few months have been challenging.
“It continues to be a humbling and difficult time of self reflection and growth,” he said.
He said he appreciated the support he’s received.
He said he’s looking forward to putting it behind him and “try not to make this mistake ever again.”
According to the complaint, Eagan Police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank on Dakota Path and Shadow Creek Curve in Eagan at about 8:03 p.m. Jan. 11.
An officer found Maguire in the vehicle that was up over a curb and in a snowbank.
Maguire submitted a breath test revealing a blood alcohol content of 0.19.
According to court records, he submitted a petition to enter a guilty plea on May 5.
He was charged for DWI (operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol) and DWI (operate a motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours) Jan. 11.
Court records show that the case is pending disposition and a review hearing is scheduled for May 13.
