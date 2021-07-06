Eagan Market Fest celebrated its 15th birthday with the return of live music to the Eagan Rotary Bandshell on June 23.
Held Wednesday evenings through September at Eagan Festival Grounds, Market Fest has brought locally-grown produce and locally-made goods to the community for the past 15 years.
The first Eagan Market Fest was held June 20, 2007, and hosted 14 vendors and 3,000 shoppers throughout the entire season.
Eagan Market Fest has grown to more tan 40 vendors and sees an average of 32,000 shoppers per season. In the past 15 years, over 450,000 people have shopped, eaten, watched, listened and experienced Eagan Market Fest.
Live music will continue through Aug. 18 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Bandshell.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket and purchase food from one of the concession vendors and enjoy the music.
Eagan Market Fest 2021 schedule:
July 7 - DD & Company
July 14 - Tony Rook Band
July 21 - Pop Standards Social Club
July 28 - Gary LaRue
Aug. 4 - Alma Andina
Aug. 11 - Bill and Kate Isles
Aug. 18 - The Backyard Band
“We are thrilled to provide a space for our community to come together and enjoy beautiful summer nights, while supporting local farmers and vendors,” said Tanya Mozingo, Eagan recreation manager. “The number of vendors will continue to increase through the season and you can expect to find farm fresh produce, baked goods, meats, honey, flowers, and other handmade gifts.
“Eagan Market Fest connects friends, neighbors and community in an outdoor environment filled with sights, sounds, smells and so much more. Join us every Wednesday.”
