Moua will study racial inequities
Eagan’s Vayong Moua has a passion for public health equity for all Minnesotans.
He’s one of 24 visionary leaders “who are thinking big about how to solve problems and shape a better future for their communities,” according to the Bush Foundation.
He was recently named one of the 2020 Bush Fellows.
A Bush Fellowship provides up to $100,000 over 12 to 24 months “to pursue formal and informal learning experiences that help them develop the skills, attributes and relationships they need to become more effective, equitable leaders who can drive change in their communities and region as a whole.”
Moua is the health equity advocacy director at the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota where he works on health and racial inequities.
Whether it’s tobacco usage, healthy eating or physical activity, Moua designs policies to help close the gap.
During his Bush Fellowship, Moua said he plans dig into his cultural history and “apply that ancient wisdom to today’s issues and public policies.”
He plans to return to his place of birth in Laos to see where his family crossed the Mekong River in the 1970s. He doesn’t want those parts of his history to become abstract cultural artifacts.
It’s been a long time coming.
Moua was part of the first wave of Hmong refugees who settled in the Midwest.
He came to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in 1976 when he was a 1-year-old.
“You couldn’t imagine a more different place than the jungle highlands of Laos,” he said.
He said it was both a privilege and challenge growing up in Eau Claire, but it helped him become who he is today.
“There were great people in Eau Claire, but there was also clearly systematic racism in place, which is certainly not unique to Eau Claire,” he said. “There just wasn’t organizational infrastructure in place to help us.”
It was still the land of opportunity and his family embraced their new home.
His dad worked for the city helping the local government become more culturally competent, while his mom worked in the public health department.
By the time Moua was in high school, as one of the few Hmong students in the school, he became senior class president.
He went on to study philosophy, Asian culture and anthropology in St. Olaf College in Northfield.
“When I told my parents I was going to major in philosophy, they said they didn’t cross the Mekong River for you to come here to be unemployed,” Moua said. “The compromise was for me to go on to study public policy and public affairs at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.”
He worked for the Minneapolis Foundation after graduation to focus on racial inequities in public schools.
He also spent time with the American Cancer Society before coming to Blue Cross Blue Shield.
One focus is his has been tobacco control. He worked to pass several local smoke-free ordinances.
“It’s one of the most pressing health and racial equity issues we face,” Moua said. “Structural problems require structural solutions.”
For instance, while only 14 percent of Minnesotans smoke, nearly 60 percent of American Indians smoke, he said.
He plans to do a deep analysis into those inequities during his fellowship.
His agenda also includes coursework at the Center for Integrative Leadership at the University of Minnesota. He said he’s looking forward to learning from the state’s top epidemiologists, political scientists, economists and sociologists.
“It’s an interdisciplinary approach to our regional problem,” he said. “It’s approaching it from different academic disciplines.”
Moua’s research will have implications beyond health care.
“My read of the situation is that there are racial inequities at decision-making tables and from those in power,” he said. “From the state Legislature, to city councils, to the county board of commissioners, there are few minorities the decision-making process. You see that downstream whether it’s in housing, education, transportation, food security and so on. There are many social determinants of health. Heath care, medical treatment and insurance are just part of it. This is a holistic approach.”
He said Minnesota’s racial inequities are some of the worse in the country whether it’s education, employment, graduation, diabetes or cancer.
“There are high peaks and low valleys,” he said. “The root cause is structural racism. I’ll put my energy to understanding the racial inequities in leadership. I really want to examine that. How do we arrive at that? Who are policy makers? What are the systems that fostered these conditions in this state?”
He said his studies will be relevant to Eagan and the south metro.
“We’re not off the hook,” he said. “We have great cultural assets and momentum here. The city has an equity task force where they examine policy and procedure. There’s work on the ground, but it needs to be systematic and not as sporadic. There are some gross inequities in Eagan and the surrounding area. I want to apply my education to my local community.”
He will still work for Blue Cross Blue Shield while on the fellowship, but it will give him time and funds to pursue his long-term goals.
A total of 746 people applied for the 2020 Bush Fellowship. The 24 Fellows were selected through a multi-stage process involving Bush Fellowship alumni, Bush Foundation staff and established regional leaders.
The Bush Foundation will accept applications for the 2021 Bush Fellowship beginning Aug. 18. The Bush Fellowship is open to anyone age 24 years and older who lives in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 Native nations that shares the same geography.
