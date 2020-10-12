An Eagan man died due to multiple blunt force injuries following a vehicle collision Sept. 19 in Eden Prairie, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Chance Evan Bertrand, 44, was the driver of a motorcycle that collided with an SUV Sept. 19 at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Plaza Drive.

The accident occurred about 1 p.m. Sept. 19 involving a motorcycle and three other vehicles, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Bertrand was pronounced deceased at the scene and there were no other injuries.

The Eden Prairie Police Department is investigating the crash and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with reconstruction of the accident.

Tags

Load comments