An Eagan man was charged with a pair felonies in Dakota County Court last week after allegedly smashing a restaurant door with a rock causing $2,400 worth of damage and stealing $160 from the register.
Brandon Richard Bianga, 24, of Eagan, was charged in Dakota County District Court with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal damage to property.
Law enforcement responded to an alarm call at a restaurant in Inver Grove Heights at 6:15 a.m. Dec. 8.
They found the glass door had been shattered likely by two large rocks. They also found an empty cash register.
The owner of the restaurant said $160 was missing and he believed it was Bianga, a former employee, who was responsible.
Bianga was also identified through surveillance footage as the suspect.
Later that day, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a storage facility. When they arrived, they found Bianga who was wearing the same clothing as he did in the surveillance footage.
The maximum penalty for the charges is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
