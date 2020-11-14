Future discussed during joint meeting among commissions, City Council
What will Eagan look like in 2021?
Eagan has technically been under a state of emergency since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most of the city services have found a new normal, it will take a while for some to come back to 100 percent.
Last summer the Eagan Park and Recreation Department decided to keep Cascade Bay Water Park closed for 2020.
During a conversation with the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Eagan City Council on Tuesday, Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental said the likely plan for 2021 is for Cascade Bay to operate at about 50 percent capacity.
Nothing is official.
One thing for certain is that plans will change.
While closed over the summer, several overdue maintenance projects and updates were done to Cascade Bay.
“When it opens, I think the community is going to be proud,” Pimental said.
The Eagan Community Center is open and currently operating under the guidance from the governor’s orders, but business is slow.
“The event side of things, weddings and big business meetings, those were a big deal,” Pimental said. “Neither of those are happening right now.”
The fitness center is operating under the current guidelines, but Pimental said the membership base hasn’t returned to normal.
For the Civic Arena, they expect to open at about 50 percent capacity for the first half of 2021 and they could increase that as the year progresses.
“In 2021 we’ll be ready,” Pimental said. “As the dial turns, we’ll turn with it.”
The Parks and Recreation Department “bore the brunt of the pandemic with people not coming to the facilities,” City Administrator Dave Osberg said.
The Parks and Recreation Department saved $782,000 by not hiring seasonal and part-time employees, but there was an operating loss of about $1.3 million, and there could be a $1 million loss in 2021.
To fill the gap, the department plans to wait to fill vacant positions, by not setting aside capital reserve for renewal and replacement funds in 2020, use some of the Community Center fund balance and transfer money from the general fund.
Osberg said property tax revenue and development revenue have exceeded projections so far in 2020, “which is a good thing.”
During joint meeting of the Eagan Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission and City Council on Tuesday, they also discussed what Eagan may look like in the next few years.
The pandemic may be changing the way people live and work into 2021 and beyond.
Many people who work in corporate offices have been working from home in 2020, and many businesses have extended their work-from-home plans into 2021.
Last week the Eagan City Council approved a plan for UPS to use the Thomson Reuters for additional parking, as the UPS prepares for a busy holiday delivery season. Thomson Reuters was a good place for them to park as the majority of Thomson Reuters employees are working from home.
Council Member Cyndee Fields was curious about what could happen to these large office center parking lots. With more people working from home, they’ll need less parking.
“Would they want to put retail in the parking lots?” Fields asked. “Maybe that’s something they’ll look into.”
She feels like many employees and businesses are finding success working from home.
“We anticipate businesses will change and use the lessons they learned during COVID,” Planning Commission Member Daniel Sagstetter said.
The Planning Commission and City Council also talked about how businesses may increase their online shopping and home delivery services.
“How are people going to be shopping in the near future?” City Planner Mike Schultz asked. “Are they going to rely on more online shopping, pick up and delivery?”
One adjustment many cities have already offered is flexibility with outdoor patios for restaurants.
With limited capacity in restaurants, there was plenty of unused parking and space for a socially distanced patio.
A recent application for a Chipotle in Eagan included a “Chipotlane,” which is a special pickup area.
Eagan is also home to several hotels. Schultz said some estimates show that they are operating at less than 50 percent capacity.
Hotel owners may get creative.
The Excelsior Group would like to turn the three-story, 89-unit extended stay hotel Staybridge Suites at 4675 Rahncliff Road in Eagan into an apartment complex.
It was apparent “no one has a crystal ball,” Council Member Paul Bakken said.
He said the city may need to take a more reactionary role to what the market wants to do.
Council Member Gary Hansen questioned what the future of the mixed use, transit-oriented developments and higher density living would look like.
Mayor Mike Maguire said whatever they think the future holds, they’ll inevitably be wrong.
Maguire said they will know a lot more a year from now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.