Funds support PeaceMaker Minnesota,
TreeHouse and scholarship program
The community showed up to give back and take a walk at the 2023 Live to Give Walk on May 6 on the Eagan Festival Grounds near the Eagan Community Center.
Rotary of Eagan led the fundraiser, which raised $47,300 for local nonprofits that benefit local children and families. The nonprofits are PeaceMaker Minnesota, TreeHouse, and the Eagan July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship Program. Local contributions of $44,300 came from corporate and individual sponsors, and the peer-to-peer fundraising from the walk teams raised $4,315.
“This was a great community building event with our fire safety and a way for all to give back to the community,” said Andy Schmitz, Live to Give Walk committee chair.
Schmitz said about two thirds of net proceeds go toward the foundation’s budget to support local events like a veterans dinner, the teachers recognition dinner, safety officers awards, and Sherie’s Book – a free book given to all Eagan first-graders. Funds also support Eagan’s student of the month, an ethics workshop and the community small grants program.
PeaceMaker Minnesota provides Ambassadors for Respect training to fourth-grade classes with curriculum that aims to prevent bullying. Adults with disabilities teach the class, introduce person-first language and share strategies on how to stop bullying. Peace guides are trained to teach conflict resolution to prevent violence. Director Dan McNeil notes the 25-year-old program has reached 64 schools in 34 communities and has trained more than 5,000 students.
Since it began in 1979 in Minnesota, TreeHouse has addressed teen hopelessness by providing safe spaces for teens to gather for group and one-to-one affirming activities that emphasize how each person is loveable, capable, and worthwhile.
Close to 50 teens who are part of TreeHouse meet at Easter Lutheran Church in Eagan in a setting that allows youth to gain self-confidence through spiritual awareness. The youth are often from homes where there is abuse and neglect.
The program values positive relationships and goal setting. The program offers activities and trips for seventh-graders through high school that allows for new experiences and mentors to offer tips for college readiness.
The July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship program began in 2005 to train and give out scholarships to 95 youths who serve in ambassador roles. Each year judges select ambassadors and junior ambassadors who receive educational scholarships of $2,000 and $500, respectively.
Students gain skills in leadership, communication, mentoring and public speaking and they represent the city of Eagan at 50 volunteer and coronation events.
Teams and 164 walkers wore fun and wacky-themed costumes. Some walkers brought dogs.
Costume judging was led by Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle.
Eagan Rotary President Tami Phillippi gave out the costume awards. The individual costume award was given to Cory Bitz who wore an Aladdin costume. The winning costume team was Peacemaker Minnesota decked out as the “Construction Team.”
Local band Gus Sent Me offered a musical backdrop. Local food trucks were on site.
“Youth and teens in Eagan are benefiting from these programs that give extra support, training and guidance to build resilient citizens,” said Schmitz, an insurance agent and Eagan Rotarian.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.