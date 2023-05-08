The community showed up to raise funds for youth at the Rotary Club of Eagan’s 2023 Live to Give Walk held Saturday, May 6 at Central Park in Eagan.
Soon Eagan Rotary Club will announce total funds raised to be donated to groups that inspire Eagan youths. The chosen nonprofits will be PeaceMaker Minnesota, Treehouse, and the Eagan July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship Program.
“Youth and teens in Eagan are benefiting from these programs that give extra support, training and guidance to build resilient citizens,” said Andy Schmitz, the walk organizer, an insurance agent and an Eagan Rotarian.
PeaceMaker Minnesota provides Ambassadors for Respect training to fourth-grade classes with curriculum that aims to prevent bullying. Adults with disabilities teach the class, introduce person-first language and share strategies on how to stop bullying. Peace guides are trained to teach conflict resolution to prevent violence. Director Dan McNeil notes the 25-year-old program has reached 64 schools in 34 communities and has trained more than 5,000 students.
Since it began in 1979 in Minnesota, Treehouse has addressed teen hopelessness by providing safe spaces for teens to gather for group and one-to-one affirming activities that emphasize how each person is loveable, capable, and worthwhile.
Close to 50 teens in Treehouse meet at Easter Lutheran Church in Eagan where the setting allows youth to gain self-confidence through spiritual awareness. The youth are often from homes where there is abuse and neglect. The program values positive relationships and goal setting. The program offers activities and trips for seventh graders through high school that allows for new experiences and mentors to offer tips for college readiness.
The July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship program began in 2005. It has trained and given out scholarships for 95 youths in ambassador roles. Each year judges select ambassadors and junior ambassadors who receive educational scholarships of $2,000 and $500, respectively. Students gain skills in leadership, communication, mentoring and public speaking and they represent the city of Eagan at 50 volunteer and coronation events.
Costume judging was led by Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle gave out prizes.
The band Gus Sent Me will give a live performance.
