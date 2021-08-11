Nine remaining members join Eagan Lions Club
The Eagan Lioness Club officially dissolved on June 30 after 45 years of service to the community.
From the 42 annual golf tournaments, selling Minnesota State Fair tickets, preparing lunch at the Ronald McDonald House, fashion shows, selling hot dogs at Eagan Funfest, pool party for school bus patrol students, Adopt-A-Highway, to the casino bus trip fundraisers what stands out is the friendship they’ve found along the way.
“As we look back over the past 45 years, it is not the big things that stand out as much as the camaraderie we shared while holding fundraisers and spending those funds as wisely as we could,” said Tracy Braaten, past Eagan Lioness Club district governor.
The group raised funds for the University of Minnesota Children’s Eye Clinic, Dakota Woodlands, Lewis House, CORE Drop-in Center for Youth, Can Do Canines, the Open Door, DARTS, Meals on Wheels, Camp Needlepoint, Camp True Friends, Camp Confidence, and Project New Hope.
The organization’s most visible project is the Lioness Lasting Legacy engraved brick project at the Eagan Community Center.
As the center was being built, the Eagan Lioness Club worked with city staff to include a walkway with engraved bricks to honor those with a connection to Eagan.
The project expanded to include bricks in the adjacent Memorial Plaza honoring Eagan’s police, firefighters and military members.
Brick order forms will still be available at the front desk at the Eagan Community Center.
While dissolving the group is a change, it will remain active in the community.
The nine current members are new members of the Eagan Lions Club, and will carry forward their years of service credit with Lions Clubs International.
The move was inevitable.
Lions began in 1912 as a men’s service organization.
In 1975, Lions Clubs International voted to create Lioness clubs as an avenue for women to be involved.
In 1987, the Lions Club was expanded to include women and Lions Club International decided there was no longer a need for separate Lioness clubs encouraging the existing clubs to convert to a Lions club or join an existing Lions club.
But it was not a requirement.
“The Eagan Lioness were content to continue as they were but knew at some point in the future they would join with the Eagan Lions,” Braaten said.
A deadline of June 30, 2021, was announced as the official end of the Lioness program.
“The Lioness have been warmly welcomed into the Eagan Lions and are looking forward to supporting the same charitable organizations as always but with a larger group and more resources,” Braaten said.
