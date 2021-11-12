Justice Anne McKeig works
as advocate for all children
Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Anne McKeig is the first Native American woman to sit on any state supreme court in the United States.
McKeig spoke to residents about her life as part of an Indigenous speaker series hosted by Dakota County Library-Wescott in Eagan on Tuesday, Nov 8.
McKeig, 54, grew up in the town of Federal Dam with 106 people and on the Leech Lake Reservation as part of the Awaniikwi (Mist Woman) from the White Earth Nation that is part of her father’s heritage. She is one of five children with four brothers.
McKeig said in an interview that when she was in ninth grade she knew she knew she wanted to study the law. Although she loved the country music star Johnny Cash as a girl and loved watching him perform on the TV show “Hee Haw.” She admitted for a short time, she dreamed of becoming a country western musician and she entered some talent shows growing up.
“Today I am a Johnny Cash super fan because of his life and how he overcame it all since he was abused as a kid,” she said. “I love Nashville and I have been to the Johnny Cash Museum,” in Nashville she added. Her parents encouraged her to have another plan besides working in the music industry. That is how she decided to study law.
McKeig earned an undergraduate degree from St. Catherine University and a law degree from Hamline University. She worked for 16 years as an assistant Hennepin County attorney who handled child protection cases, adoption matters, and cases falling under provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act.
McKeig was as a district court judge for nearly nine years in Hennepin County, and several of those she was a presiding judge in Family Court.
“Today I serve on several committees that focus on improving child welfare and domestic violence issue in the state, and I serve on a national committee that address domestic violence, child abuse and diversity,” she said.
In 2016, McKeig was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to serve on the Minnesota Supreme Court.
“It was a huge responsibility that I knew from the minute I received a call from Governor Dayton to be the first Native American female in all the U.S., and I was so happy to be kicking down those barriers,” she said.
McKeig co-authored law school curriculum entitled “Child Abuse and the Law,” that she taught at Mitchell Hamline School of Law as an adjunct professor. She teaches that course, along with and “Domestic Violence and the Law” as an adjunct professor at St. Thomas School of Law and worked at Mitchell Hamline teaching a course on the Indian Child Welfare Act.
As a role model for youth, McKeig said she is happy when she can speak to youth and remind them how their futures are wide open.
“I tell them not to close the door on yourself, and if others do, then you are forced to kick it back open to realize that anything is possible,” McKeig said.
“I am a passionate advocate for kids who are unfortunately part of the child welfare system, and I ask everyone to be more involved in their community because kids really need the entire village to show up for them, and not just those who are working in child welfare arena,” she said.
Today she is a member of the Speakers Bureau for the Zero Abuse Project, board member of Proof Alliance, Division of Indian Work, the Infinity Project, a trustee for St. Catherine University, and a member of the State/Tribal Court forum. She also has been a co-chair for the Children’s Justice Initiative.
As the mother of five children, she said she understands how important the family is in a child’s life. All children need a strong support of family, teachers, and community members they can rely on during the childhood and young adult life.
“When I am speaking to youth groups, no matter where they are from and how they grew up, I tell them you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it,” McKeig said.
Besides working within family law, McKeig believes Minnesota like other states across the country need to focus energy and funding toward fighting all the social problems that come out of chemical and mental health issues.
“If people really got involved and stood in the shoes of those who are hurting or perhaps in other Minnesotans who have lived a very different life experience, that it would go a long way toward understanding each other better,” she said.
McKeig added: “We do not want to always presume the negative because that is not the case, although sometimes motives are not great, but we have to think about things from different perspectives because that is what Minnesota is known for.”
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
