Tom Jorgenson helped young people learn about career paths
The library serves a vital role in the community.
It goes beyond a place to check out books and browse magazines.
For Wescott Library’s teen and technology librarian Tom Jorgenson, libraries are a place for young people to expand their horizons.
Jorgenson was recently named one of the nation’s “Movers and Shakers” by the Library Journal.
He’s one of 46 librarians and library workers who are “transforming their communities, schools, and colleges and universities in myriad ways,” across the country, according to the journal.
“I didn’t know I was nominated at all,” he said. “It was really surprising to find out that I earned this award. It’s great to feel like the work I’ve done is recognized by library administration, but it could have gone to any one of the librarians here at Wescott Library. We’re all a team here. All of that work wouldn’t have been possible without the other librarians and the manager here. They all do amazing things in their own right.”
His primary responsibilities are to work with the young people who come into the library and organize programming around the many tools the library system has to offer.
He’s proud of the partnerships he’s made with area schools, community organizations and other county departments.
One of his strengths is working with young people to explore career paths and to work with those who are disadvantaged or disengaged.
“Those kids that traditional systems of support and education has let them down,” Jorgenson said, “their needs aren’t being met.”
Whether it’s people who are who are involved in the justice system who need community service hours or members of the community who volunteer, he stays connected.
The key to reaching young people is to listen.
“I enjoy getting to know the middle school and high school students and helping them grow,” Jorgenson said. “I help them see that the library is something they can rely upon for the rest of their lives.”
He’s helped many explore career options.
He pointed to a survey the library did with the students at Friendly Hills Middle School where students shared their interests and what they need to be successful.
With that information, “we’ve been able to create some really cool programs” such as a survey where young people learn about their interests and needs.
He found that many young people were interested in cooking. He connected the school with Dakota County 4-H.
Using a kitchen classroom, they put together a cooking series that filled up almost immediately.
He’s found that no matter the background or their success in schools, “all kids have big dreams,” he said. “It’s about what we can do to support them.”
“These Work Crew kids (a community work service program who have court-order community service), their goals are huge,” Jorgenson said. “They’re super passionate. They’re not the ones holding themselves back. They want be doctors and lawyers. They’re passionate about their friends and their families and their dreams.”
The Work Crew learned about their strengths and their career options using Traitify, which is a personality assessment tool that recommends careers, jobs and education.
He said people would be surprised if they just took a second to listen.
“It really comes down to listening to them and hearing what they need and finding ways to support them,” Jorgenson said.
Jorgenson says the iLab makerspace, which includes 3D printers, audio/video production equipment and sewing machines, is attractive to many young people.
The award came during a trying time for Jorgenson and the library.
Like many organizations, they had to transfer many services online since March.
Organizing its services in a way that’s been as safe as possible for us and the public has been an ongoing challenge.
They’ve offered curbside pickup and virtual programming. The library is also opening up a bit. People can make a reservation to use the computers for one hour.
The library just launched its Summer Discovery program where kids can pick up a packet with activities and a free book.
This summer’s volunteer program is virtual and self-directed.
He said he’s found that it’s easier to make real connections in person than virtually.
“(Young people) have these dueling emotions right now of being really busy and very bored,” Jorgenson said.
The past few months have given him time to think of ways to better serve the community and its youth.
“Libraries have always been really rooted in their communities,” Jorgenson said. “That’s as important now as it’s every been, especially with so much change and challenges in front of us. We’ll continue and work directly with our communities to make our libraries and our services of, by and for the community.”
Wescott Library is located at 1340 Wescott Road.
