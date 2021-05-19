eglegion

Post 564 veterans from left are Wayne Olsen, John Rayman, Wayne Beierman, Mike Schnabel and Lance Ashland.

The Eagan American Legion Post 594 veterans participated in the “Welcome Back” Celebration May 10 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings.

The veterans home was closed to outside visitors for over a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, even family members were not allowed to visit the residents.

The event was held outside for veterans to meet and interact with Hastings veterans home residents again.

The celebration was filled with fun and games. Eagan Post veterans played cribbage, corn hole and other games with the residents. Other post members went for nature walks with the veterans. All had a hearty lunch.

The Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post supports veteran activities in the community.

