The Eagan American Legion Post 594 veterans participated in the “Welcome Back” Celebration May 10 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings.
The veterans home was closed to outside visitors for over a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, even family members were not allowed to visit the residents.
The event was held outside for veterans to meet and interact with Hastings veterans home residents again.
The celebration was filled with fun and games. Eagan Post veterans played cribbage, corn hole and other games with the residents. Other post members went for nature walks with the veterans. All had a hearty lunch.
The Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post supports veteran activities in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.