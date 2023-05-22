The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion cooking team volunteers are Cheryl Seanoa, Dan Seanoa, Stewart Fobes and Joe Dolan who find reward in making breakfast at the Fisher House “Ronald McDonald” counterpart of the VA Hospital.
The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 has resumed cooking breakfast at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital Fisher House.
The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald” counterpart at VA Hospitals. Preparing meals at the Fisher House was suspended during COVID.
The Post is delighted to resume this service once again, according to Wayne Beierman, commander of the Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594.
The American Legion volunteer team cooks breakfast at the Fisher House the second Saturday of each month and the meal is prepared and served to the VA Patient caregivers who reside at the Fisher House. They enjoy the meal while their loved ones are cared for at the VA Hospital.
Eagan Hy-Vee Foods continues to generously provide funding for the food that is cooked by Post 594 and served at the Fisher House.
“Our Post salutes Hy-Vee for this veterans support!” Beierman said.
“The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 is committed to supporting veterans and their families, educating children and youth, and strengthening our community by being an active and visible presence within our community,” Beierman said.
“We are inspired by the example of the sacrifices of veterans who came before us, to continue the mission of the American Legion in caring for those who served and promoting American ideals and patriotism,” he added.
If you are a veteran and would like to know more about partnering with Eagan American Legion Post 594, information can be found at post594.org and ealp594@gmail.com.
