The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion cooking team volunteers are Cheryl Seanoa, Dan Seanoa, Stewart Fobes and Joe Dolan who find reward in making breakfast at the Fisher House “Ronald McDonald” counterpart of the VA Hospital. 

 

 Submitted photo

The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 has resumed cooking breakfast at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital Fisher House. 

The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald” counterpart at VA Hospitals. Preparing meals at the Fisher House was suspended during COVID. 

