A few members of the Daniel R. Olsen Post 594 American Legion gathered Monday for a brief Memorial Day remembrance in Eagan’s Central Park.
After an abbreviated speech and benediction, the names of the fallen service members and deceased veterans from the local area were read.
Wayne and Gwen Olsen placed a wreath at the Tribute and Memorial Plaza, followed by a moment of silence and the playing of “Taps.”
At the conclusion, memorial poppies were left at the plaza by the auxiliary.
“The impromptu get-together was organized by some post members who strongly felt that the fallen, as well as the day itself, needed to be remembered,” said John Flynn, Eagan American Legion Post 594 commander. “The Post 594 family regrets not being able to hold a full program with the community this year.”
