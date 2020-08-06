At its July 21 meeting, members of Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 were presented with the 2020 National Post Excellence Award for the second consecutive year.
The award was presented by American Legion Department of Minnesota Third District Cmdr. Linda Dvorak. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, the meeting was held at the Thomas Lake Park Pavilion.
The purpose of this program is to recognize individual posts for exposure of American Legion values to the youth of their communities, increased visibility of the American Legion Family through service projects and membership growth.
Post 594 members were either involved or facilitated more than 30 outreach/volunteer efforts during the past 12 months. The Daniel R. Olsen Post 594 once again led the American Legion Department of Minnesota in membership growth.
Out of 12,704 Legion posts world-wide, 145 were recognized with this honor. Out of the 545 posts in Minnesota, four achieved this recognition.
“This is quite an honor and is a reflection of our members’ willingness to get involved” said Post 594 Cmdr. John Flynn. “The post members donated numerous volunteer hours supporting the pillars of Americanism, Children and Youth, and Veterans Affairs. Our goal continues to be making a positive difference for the local communities, veterans, and active military personnel. Our nationally-recognized Color Guard had a busy year, especially last Veterans Day when they participated at five events.”
Flynn added: “We are a post without a building, bar, or gambling. We could not do what we do without the generosity of local organizations, businesses and residents.”
