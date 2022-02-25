City leaders outline challenges
with mental health, recruiting police
Eagan elected officials spoke with candor about the need to support mental health for residents and public safety, along with having funds to recruit police officers during a Feb. 15 listening session with Gov. Tim Walz at Eagan Community Center.
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said the topic of public safety is an important one.
“Police Chief (Roger) New would suggest and agree, that with some variants, that crime in Eagan has been fairly flat for some time, and there have been variances in that and some movement, but I think that is important to contrast that to the media attention of aggressive activities in cities in Minnesota and across the country as well,” Maguire said.
Addressing public safety
The mayor said in the past two years addressing public safety has been more challenging in Eagan for a couple of different reasons.
“One reason is how the phases of the pandemic has been challenging in keeping a public safety workforce on the frontlines during a very uncertain time that changed the way first responders needed to interact with the public,” Maguire said.
“The pandemic phases have revealed real challenges with increased mental health needs, and the pandemic fatigue showed itself in increased number of calls of crisis … there is real trauma in people’s lives individually and in community collectively,” Maguire said.
The consequences of the trauma have meant some residents have turned to substance abuse, along with an increase in anxiety and isolation.
“Those things become contributors to domestic calls and other crimes, and people may be more prone to road rage with people on edge,” Maguire said.
In the past two years, Maguire said there has become a greater conversation and public scrutiny about policing and policing methods that has been appropriate and important.
“We were doing implicit bias training and talking about that with the community,” Maguire said, before the killing of George Floyd.
“Those efforts are true, good and beautiful, as I like to say, and should move forward but they also present some challenges - scrutiny is important but it can also put a spotlight on policing as a profession, it and can cause police to second guess their choices out in the field, and their training,” Maguire said.
One challenge is public scrutiny of police and policing can lead to a more highly politicized and highly divisive environment, Maguire said.
“Policy makers and community members sometimes make a false choice between whether you are pro police or anti police, and what is left out is the public safety and what motivates all of us,” he added.
“What I appreciate about the proposals that you (Gov. Walz) make, in terms of community-based funds for innovative public safety is that not all police departments and not all police officers and not all firefighters or forces can be painted with the same brush,” Maguire said.
If the grant monies come to fruition, Maguire said he wants Eagan to focus on mental health issues of residents and officers.
“I often say police and firefighters do not always see people at their best times, and sometimes that view is particularly important, and we need to be more sensitive to that,” Maguire said.
Walz complimented Maguire on his sentiments, saying his words were eloquent and insightful and took a look at the whole picture of public safety and tying in elements that are critical.
Trickle down of crime
Eagan Police Chief Roger New said crime in Eagan is flat but there has been a trickle effect from some crime that is coming from bigger cities.
“We have seen an uptick in those numbers and that is an area of concern for me,” New said, adding they are taking important, preventative steps early on when they see that crime occurring.
“Honestly, I know the last couple years of public safety have been hard and very, very challenging,” New said.
He said there is a need to invest in public safety from a mental health standpoint so the staff can meet with therapists.
“Law enforcement and public safety agencies have embraced a lot of challenges and many of the executive orders you put in place, governor, we were tasked with enforcing those along with our partners in community development and the fire department, we were tasked with those things - we had community members asking us what are you going to do and are you going to dismantle our businesses?” New said.
“Those things were taxing on our staff members, and they wore on us, and then you factor in the civil unrest and the optics surrounding policing, it has been a very challenging time,” New said.
“I think many law enforcement agencies surrounding in Minnesota have been trying to navigate how you navigate those tricky waters,” New said.
School resource officers
New voiced support for increased funding to pay for more school resource officers, a position he held in Eagan for seven years.
“I took a lot of pride as a school resource officer and there was nothing more disheartening than when I saw communities abandoning their school resource officers and the positions,” he said. “Those positions are opportunities to create relationships with kids who may become future firefighters, future police officers, future city administrators and future public employees.”
New said it is time for those programs to return in an effort to prevent crime.
“I encourage school districts not to abandon law enforcement and to bring them back to the table and be a part of the larger conversations,” New said.
Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle said he believed the discussion was on point and how they all work together and come up with solutions for community.
“People do not only need to see us when they are in crisis - firefighters and police care deeply about our communities, and the people we serve,” Searle said.
On a call, if an EMT or firefighter find that someone has fallen, they know this may happen again as an elderly person.
“Firefighters leave the building with a sense of sorrow and a sense of I wish there was more that we can do to connect that person with resources they need to get the help that they need and that is community health, and I would like to see some of this funding to go toward community health programs to allow our fire departments and police department to engage with the community,” Searle said.
“It is not just engaging with doctors, nurses and care community, but with oxygen providers and people who can guide them through Medicare and mental health providers,” Searle said.
Eagan’s new City Administrator Dianne Miller said it has been a challenge to attract qualified police candidates.
In terms of the public safety funding proposed, Miller said it would help the city if it could bring non-traditional candidates into the Eagan Police Department.
One successful partnership around the Twin Cities has been the Pathway to Policing that allows cities to recruit non-traditional candidates with two-year or four-year degrees.
Miller said if state funds could be used to pay for a 16-week program at Hennepin County Technical College, it could bridge the gap from some folks who are working full-time to support their families.
