The City of Eagan is launching a CARES Business and Nonprofit Grant Program available for Eagan businesses of 51-100 employees and nonprofits. The City will use CARES Act funds to assist businesses and nonprofits that have suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants of up to $20,000 for businesses and $25,000 for nonprofits will help cover payroll, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, and other operational expenses since March 1, 2020.
“Our world has changed, including the outlook for many businesses and nonprofits in our community,” said City Administrator Dave Osberg. "Everyone here at the City is empathetic to that, and that’s why our City has remained open for business so that you can as well. We are implementing new and innovative ways to help and serve our community and businesses.”
Eagan’s Community Development Director, Jill Hutmacher added, “With over 2,300 businesses and nonprofits that call Eagan home, we know that our success is driven by thriving small, mid-sized, and large businesses and nonprofits. As a City, we have consistently been and will continue to be an invested partner – helping to identify and overcome current and future challenges.”
To qualify, for-profit businesses must:
· Be able to demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
· Employ the equivalent of 51-100 full-time workers.
· Be a “small business” as defined by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
· Be a private for-profit business that has a permanent physical location in Eagan.
· Be majority-owned by a permanent resident of Minnesota.
· Be in good standing with the Minnesota Secretary of State, the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Dakota County and the City of Eagan as of March 1, 2020.
To qualify, nonprofits must:
· Be able to demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
· Employ the equivalent of 1-100 full-time workers.
· Be registered as a nonprofit organization with the State of Minnesota.
· Have a permanent, non-residential, physical location in the City of Eagan.
· Be in good standing with the Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Department of Revenue, Dakota County, and the City of Eagan.
How to apply:
Applications for grants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. and will be open until Friday, October 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
The business and nonprofit application forms will become available on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Visit www.cityofeagan.com/grants to find your applicable application.
Business application details
Businesses that have applied for and/or were awarded COVID19--related federal funding such as the Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are eligible for this grant. Businesses that have been awarded or have received COVID-19-related emergency funds through the Minnesota Small Business Emergency Loan (SBEL), DEED Small Business Relief Grant Program, or the Dakota County CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program are not eligible for this grant.
Non-Profit application details
Nonprofits that have applied for and/or were awarded COVID-related federal funding, such as the Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are eligible for this grant.
Nonprofits that have been awarded or have received COVID-19-related emergency funds through the Minnesota Small Business Emergency Loan (SBEL) are not eligible for this grant. Nonprofits that have received federal CARES funds from any other source must provide documentation of unique eligible costs.
For more information on the grant program visit: www.cityofeagan.com/grants. For questions, call (651)-675-5660 or email commdevelopment@cityofeagan.com.
Small Business Grant Program for 1-50 employees
In July and August 2020, the City of Eagan partnered with Dakota County on the Dakota County CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program for businesses with less than 50 employees. Through CARES funding from both Dakota County and the City of Eagan, all 237 eligible small business that applied will be awarded a grant of up to $10,000.
