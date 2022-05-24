Eagan LakeFest returns in 2022 to celebrate Eagan's waterways

Community celebrates Eagan’s lakes
and waterways at summer festival
The public is invited to celebrate the waterways at Eagan's LakeFest.
The summer festival will run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Blackhawk Park, 1629 Murphy Parkway, Eagan. The events will highlight all the ways to seek outdoor adventure on the city’s lakes and waterways
“Come on out and refresh your skills on casting, paddling, baiting, or just come enjoy the beautiful views of Blackhawk Lake with some music and entertainment,” Koehle said.
No registration or fishing license is required at the free rain or shine event.
The festival offers interactive water activities and education on how to catch fish from the pier with equipment provided or guests can bring their own fishing pole and gear.
Participants can learn how to safely paddle a canoe or cast with a fly-fishing pole.
There will be live fish tanks filled with reptiles and insects.
Live music will entertain guests who can come ready to picnic or purchase offerings from food trucks.
Eagan firefighters will perform demonstrations from a rescue boat and interact with visitors.
Children can get creative with fish print crafts.
Guests can learn about algae, lawn watering, recycling and measure the water’s clarity. Volunteers can give their time to beautify the park by picking up litter around the lakes.
Experts will be present to educate festival goers on how to protect local lakes and safely dispose of lead found on older fishing tackle.
LakeFest is designed not only for nature enthusiasts, but it serves as a place to teach children about how to take care of the city’s water resources.
Blackhawk Park is a fitting venue for the event, as it has docks, bridges, and green spaces along the lake.
Eagan, home to more than 1,200 lakes, streams, wetlands and ponds, also touches the Minnesota River.
“Our waters help make the city a desirable place to live, work, and visit, and water conservation is integral to our culture, and organized efforts to protect our water began in the 1980s,” said Joe Ellickson, city communications and engagement director.
“We are early adopters when it comes to protecting our water, whether by creating a nationally-recognized storm water management plan, and separating our storm sewer in the 1990s, or investing in a water resources team to treat and protect our waters,” he said.
For more than 30 years, the city has funded a water resources management program devoted to protecting and improving the natural, aesthetic, and recreational qualities of lakes and wetlands.
Ellickson said: “Eagan’s ongoing success story is attributable to reliable and consistent support and participation by policy makers, residents, volunteers, city staff, and partnerships with other agencies.”
The partnerships, education, outreach efforts and financial investment include the city’s water resources team, a leader in water quality management, Ellickson said.
“And we are carrying that culture forward as part of the recent city hall campus remodel with planted trees, rain gardens, and parking spaces that soak up the rain and snowmelt, as natural ways to manage storm water.”
