The Eagan Kick-Start Rotary Club will host its second annual Comedy Showcase Jan 31 and Feb 1, at Art Works, 3795 Pilot Knob Road.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a happy hour and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.. This is a 21-plus event.
This year’s headliner is Ali Sultan. Sultan moved to America from Yemen at the age of 15 and soon embarked on his comedy adventure. He has won numerous local comedy competitions and has performed across the U.S. and internationally. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/wwfpo77.
The Saturday performance will be preceded by the opening reception for the art exhibit “Expression: Raw Emotion”, from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb 1, which is free and open to all ages.
Eagan Kick-Start Rotary was chartered in 2014 as the second Rotary Club in Eagan. It meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Thursday morning at Granite City. Visit the website at www.eagankick-startrotary.org for more information and a list of upcoming speakers.
