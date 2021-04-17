Eagan Parks and Recreation is adopting a Pack-In, Pack-Out program in 13 smaller neighborhood parks.
Eagan has 60 parks across all 33 square miles of Eagan, and no resident lives farther than one mile from a park.
A total of 11 trash cans will be removed from the listed parks over the coming months.
Pack-In, Pack-Out Parks (parks without trash receptacles) include: Beecher, Berry Patch, Cinnamon Ridge, Evergreen, Hidden Corner, Highview, Lakeside, Lexington, Peridot Path, River Hills, Slater Acres, South Oaks, Walden Heights and Wescott Station.
Dakota County recently passed an ordinance designed to reduce waste going into landfills, improving the quality of materials recycled and make progress toward Minnesota’s goal to recycle 75 percent of waste by 2030.
“The goals of the program are great and fall in line with Eagan’s values; but they also created a mandate for the city to have recycling bins wherever a trash bin is provided,” Eagan’s Director of Parks and Recreation Andrew Pimental said. “While this seems simple at first blush, there are several significant operational impacts including the cost of a recycling bin next to every garbage bin (over 225 of them) in Eagan would be about $100,000.
“We would also have to purchase an additional trash/recycling truck to pick up the recycling, which would cost an additional $125,000. And the city would have ongoing costs for maintaining the bins, vehicle costs, disposal, and additional staff time. We take that $250,000 or more budget impact very seriously.”
Rules for Pack-In, Pack-Out Parks are at www.cityofeagan.com/packout. Residents can help keep parks clean and accessible by signing up to volunteer to do a park clean up at www.cityofeagan.com/volunteer-in-parks-recreation.
“Eagan’s Parks and Recreation team is always innovating, creating and even partnering with organizations and community to make our parks some of the best in the country,” Pimental said. “In fact, we’ve been able to expand our parks, playgrounds, and paths thanks to these efforts, and it is no different in this case. We are asking our community for their help keeping Eagan parks trash-free in 13 of our smallest neighborhood parks, so we can maintain our current park system, programs and paths, go even greener, and keep our bottom line, and your taxes from unnecessary increases.
“We are trying this program at 13 of our smallest neighborhood parks. Throughout this trial, we are going to listen to residents and adjust as needed so we can keep our parks clean and usable for everyone.”
