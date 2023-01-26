Eagan hosts family ice fishing event Jan 26, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eagan invites families to the free Family Ice Fishing event 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Blackhawk Lake.No registration or fishing license is required and equipment will be provided for this catch-and-release fishing event.Participants can bring a bucket or lawn chair for sitting and wear appropriate warm clothing and footwear. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Ice Fishing Blackhawk Lake Family Ice Fishing In Eagan Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now St. Paul man charged in shooting outside Apple Valley restaurant Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Jan. 20 Steak and Ale revival to begin in Burnsville Apple Valley City Council OKs liquor license for X-Golf Sibling receives juvenile sentence in double fatal car-race crash E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 20, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 20, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 20, 2023 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.