Eagan will celebrate lush tree canopies with Arbor Day events open to the public.
The Eagan Arbor Day Celebration is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive.
The interactive event is designed to be a family-friendly, fun and educational opportunity for families, children, seniors, and nature enthusiasts.
Holz Farm, a historic working farm built along a lake in Eagan, has an old farmhouse homesteaded with a classic red barn and farm equipment.
City foresters and parks and recreation staff will lead festivities with a focus on celebrating Eagan’s trees.
Eagan City Forester Adam Schnaible said: “Arbor Day is more than just planting trees or creating posters – it is about understanding the importance of trees in our environment and appreciating their important role in our lives.”
The city of Eagan values those sentiments, as its logo features a tree.
“Protecting and growing our tree canopy is important,” Schnaible said. “We know that as partners, the city and residents, can maintain and grow one of our community’s best assets.”
Eagan’s official Arbor Day proclamation declares the entire month of May as Arbor month.
Eagan is proud to tout the benefits of the lush green trees that is part of the city’s identity.
City staff say trees add to the quality of life and offer many environmental benefits to residents. Staff have formulated a budget, policies and services that reflect those values through the creation of the Tree Dedication Fund.
Eagan has made a commitment to trees that has resulted in one of the most robust urban canopies in the state, according to Joe Ellickson, Eagan director of communications and engagement.
Eagan has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 35 consecutive years.
“Sustaining the health and diversity of our urban forest involves preservation, management, maintenance, and partnerships between residents, and businesses,” Ellickson said.
The Eagan forestry team is removing more than 2,000 ash trees on public property as quickly as possible due to the invasive emerald ash borer and will be partnering with residents, businesses, and organizations to buffer the loss and restore the city’s green roof through education, communications, and investments in new replacement trees that will thrive in Eagan, Ellickson added.
The city has sold more than 12,000 trees in the past 30 years to residents at its annual tree sale.
“This sale provides trees at a lower cost, as well as tips on how and where to plant them,” Ellickson said.
City forestry staff can provide education and consultation both proactively and by appointment on any forestry-related issues that include best practices for tree planting, tree maintenance, tree preservation, and invasive plant management.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
