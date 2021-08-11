The Eagan City Council approved the hiring of Hugo Searle as the city’s new fire chief during its meeting July 20.
His first day on the job was Monday and he will be sworn in at a future council meeting.
Searle replaces Chief Mike Scott, who retired in May after 35 years of service to Eagan’s Fire Department.
Searle previously served as assistant fire chief for St. Louis Park’s Fire Department. He started with St. Louis Park 19 years ago as a part-time on-call firefighter and quickly moved to a full-time position.
Searle also served with Brooklyn Park’s Fire Department for 10 years.
Searle said, “As corny as it may sound, being a firefighter is what I wanted to do my whole life, even as a child.
“It finally became reality when I was living in St. Louis Park and had a good friend who was a paramedic. He told me, ‘You should be a firefighter. Your personality, experience and abilities fit.’ I saw an opportunity for a part-time firefighter in our community newsletter, spoke with my wife, and very quickly applied. It was only a few months later that I was transitioning my life to be a firefighter. I knew (within a few months) I was made for this.”
When asked about why he was interested in the Eagan position, Searle said, “I’ve been interested in taking my career to the next step and becoming a fire chief, but I wasn’t just looking for any opportunity. I was looking for the right opportunity. When I heard Chief Scott was retiring, I thought, ‘What a fantastic opportunity.’
“Everyone in the fire service knows what Eagan has done in their transition to a full-time department, and the great work that Chief Scott did. ... It’s an incredible challenge and opportunity to be able to be a part of this new, energized, and exciting department in a city that has a wonderful reputation. Who wouldn’t want this job?”
Searle grew up in North Wales, United Kingdom, and spent much of his childhood in Africa.
Searle is a high-altitude mountain guide, has led climbing teams throughout the world and specializes in the Himalayas, including Mount Everest.
“Chief Searle brings incredible experience and insight to lead our fire department after the transition from one of the largest paid on-call departments to a full-time fire department,” said Mayor Mike Maguire. “We know our fire department is in an excellent position, thanks to all our current and past firefighters and leaders. We are excited about the skills, knowledge, and leadership Chief Searle will bring to Eagan to enhance the services we provide every corner of Eagan.”
The department has 36 full-time, EMT-trained firefighters and three station chiefs at three fire stations. The department began the formal transition from an on-call paid model to full-time model after a study in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.