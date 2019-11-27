agan High School students Chayla Velander, Jake Berran and Tatiana Pereda were named students of the month by Eagan Rotary for September, October and November.
The quarterly selection process by Eagan High School teachers and counselors identify those who show honesty and consideration of others by their actions.
The students and their parents are recognized at a Rotary meeting when the Rotary Four-Way Test that emphasizes these personal traits is recited.
“These students exemplify the Rotary motto of Service Above Self. Their personal character and commitment to serving others can inspire all of us to make the world a better place,” said Mimi Palen Clare, president of Executive Growth Advisors and chair of Student of the Month committee. “We are proud to recognize their leadership and contributions to the community.”
Velander is a volunteer coach for new members of the speech team, teaches third-graders at her church weekly and will direct a service-related play for the for the National Honor Society this year. She regularly wins awards and commendations in speech competitions and is on the traveling speech team. For several years Velander has taken advanced courses in health sciences and currently attends some classes at the University of Minnesota. Her career interest is in nursing with a specialty in pediatric oncology or labor and delivery. Velander is in a leadership role with the Eagan Medical Students group that connects students with health professionals. As an active volunteer, she can be seen packing meals at Feed My Starving Children and helping at Interact Club and National Honor Society events.
Berran was identified by Rotary as displaying high character and dedication. He has excelled in math, math modeling, debates and musical skills. He has applied his talents in music composition, piano and a wide range of band instruments. Berran has been an ambassador for Eagan High School to welcome new students, specifically those who are Spanish speaking, and has volunteered as manager for the girls volleyball team, a teaching assistant for the fifth-grade band, leader with Special Olympics, and the Freshman Respect and Middle School retreats.
Pereda volunteers as an usher at school theater productions and reading programs for children in the summer. Through the library reading program, she has become aware of students who struggle to understand and she has gained a consideration to the broader community, realizing that “there is more than just myself in this world.” She volunteers at Feed my Starving Children to pack meals, does Salvation Army bell ringing with her family and helps her friends with their community projects. She plans to attend a four-year college.
Eagan Rotary was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The club has 68 members and Laura Helmueller, senior vice president with Bremer Bank, is the current president.
Meetings are Wednesdays at noon at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan. See eaganrotary.org and Facebook.
