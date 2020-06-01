Fourteen Eagan High School seniors who have committed to the U.S. military after graduation were honored by the Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 during a ceremony May 21.
In keeping with the established guidelines, the event was held at the Central Park Pavilion where all of the seniors and family members remained in their vehicles.
Post 594 Cmdr. John Flynn was the emcee and guest speaker was past American Legion National Cmdr. Dan Ludwig of Red Wing.
In lieu of each student talking about their future plans in the military, Flynn shared their stories.
Eagan High School teacher and Post 594 member Paul Kovach opened and closed the event. Also in attendance was Eagan High School Principal Polly Reikowski and the Post 594 Color Guard.
Eagan Police Officer Brian Boekhoff and Superintendent of Eagan Parks Paul Graham helped coordinate the event.
At the end of the program, each student received individual resolutions from the Minnesota House and Senate, American Legion Certificate of Commendation and a plaque from Eagan High School.
They also received branch-of-service pins from Post 594.
The resolutions were provided by state Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, and state Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan.
Halverson and Carlson were not in attendance so the social distancing requirements could be maintained, but “their individual help in getting the resolutions through each chamber of the state government is very much appreciated,” Flynn said.
