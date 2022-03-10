Eagan High School Interact Club will join the Live to Give Walk fundraiser on Saturday, May 7 at Eagan’s Central Park. The fundraiser will benefit Darts, Dakota Woodlands, The Drawer and the Eagan Rotary Foundation. The funds will support sponsorships and peer giving teams.
The check-in will be from 8 to 9 a.m., and the start time will be 9 am, rain or shine.
Check-in will run from 8 to 9 a.m. with the start time at 9 a.m., rain or shine.
Eagan High Interact Club Co-President Brendon Kelley, a senior, explains how Interact Club, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Eagan, is a great way to introduce volunteer experiences to students.
The 265 students are guided by mentor Bill Wirsbinski who said "Students join for the wrong reason but stay for the right reason.”
Many students first volunteer to fill a requirement for college applications.
Kelley said "But they continue because of the positive impact it has on themselves and others."
The most popular youth philanthropic activities include tying baby blankets to be donated to families in need, along with bagging candy that is mailed to stationed soldiers with students' handwritten notes that are sent across the world.
In March, The EHS Interact Club will help Mothers of Multiples in a large sale held at the Eagan Civic arena, and in April the youth will organize a jeans drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.