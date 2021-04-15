The 2020 Eagan High School yearbook, Epilogue, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the Jostens Look Book 2021, celebrating the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and inclusivity.
The Jostens Look Book is a collection of outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, cool covers, beautiful designs, relevant coverage of school events, meaningful storytelling and stunning photography.
The 2020 Epilogue was edited by 2020 EHS graduates: Elise Breckman, Amanda Ferlita, Sydney New, Devynn Pavek and Lily Weber, along with 2021 senior Ella Masso under the direction of Suzy Heilman, Eagan High School’s yearbook adviser. Staff members included: Jocelynn Abbott, Genna Benz, Ella Borak, Ella Dahlheimer, Amen Daniel, Eva Forsline, Jackie Gladhill, Gabby Gustafson, Cece Hodges, Emma Jaeger, Sami Martin, Lara Newton, Lauren O’Brien, Neve Oettinger, Katie Wahowski, Ling Wong and Abby Yanez.
Heilman has been the yearbook advisor since 2004. During her tenure the Epilogue has won this award five times; previous years were 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2020.
The Eagan Epilogue was one of only 460 yearbooks selected from over one thousand yearbooks submitted. The 2021 panel of judges, comprised of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 304-page Look Book 2021.
Heilman and her yearbook staff received a copy of the Jostens Look Book 2021 with a plaque and banner from Jostens to recognize their achievement.
