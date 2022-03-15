Eagan High School's FIRST Robotics Team 2220 Blue Twilight is now giving back to raise funds for a robotics team in Kyiv, Urkaine that will help brief relief to students and refugee families in light of the conflict with Russia.
Eagan High School's FIRST Robotics Team 2220 Blue Twilight is now giving back to raise funds for a robotics team in Kyiv, Urkaine that will help brief relief to students and refugee families in light of the conflict with Russia.
Coach John Peterson reported how the team visited their sister team's home school in Kyiv Ukraine and with another sister team called Team 5883 The Spice Gears who live in Krasnik, Poland, near the border of Ukraine.
"We toured Ukraine with NeuraBl!nk as part of Blue Twilight’s ”Robots Without Borders” initiative, presenting at robotics conferences and holding robotics learning camps for Ukrainian children," Peterson said.
"Unfortunately, our friends in Kyiv, along with the other robotics teams in that area have scattered in the face of Russian bombing and their whereabouts and safety are unknown," he said.
The Eagan team is now hard at work to participate in a Ukraine Humanitarian Aid drive with St. Katherine’s Ukrainian Church in Minneapolis.
The team is giving back to hold fundraisers for Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees who are now taking shelter in Poland, a bordering country that has taken in more than two million refugees fleeing Ukraine.
"We will finish collecting monetary donations on March 20th with a grocery bagging at the Cub Foods West on Cliff Lake Road in Eagan," Peterson said.
The Cub Foods donation event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Weare asking community members to come in and pick up a “We Stand With Ukraine” button for a $5 suggested donation to help us raise money to be sent to relief agencies in Ukraine and Poland," Peterson said.
Monetary donations for Ukraine will also be accepted by mailing a check made out to “EHS FIRST Robotics Booster Club." Please write "Ukrainian Aid Drive" in check memo field and mail to:
EHS FIRST Robotics Booster Club
PO Box 21581
Eagan, MN 55121-0581
The student group pledges 100% of donations will be combined with other funds to purchase items that will be sent to fulfill humanitarian aid needs in Ukraine and Poland.
