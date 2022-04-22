Six shows celebrate music
genres from across the country
Eagan High School musicians and vocalists will bring energy and talent back to the live Encore musical extravaganza after three years.
The six upcoming shows will spotlight students’ diverse talents and personalities will come to life on stage through song, dance and musical interludes by the jazz band.
“Encore! 2022 Party in the USA … Together Again” will entertain at 7:30 p.m. April 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Eagan High School, 4185 Braddock Trail, Eagan.
The original theme “Party in the USA” Encore was designed to open two years ago in the spring 2020. It was canceled due to the pandemic.
Last year’s Encore production was held virtually, and the student musicians were not able to perform together.
“The re-envisioned show is a celebration focusing on how far we’ve come and how far we will continue to go as a country,” said John Ratzlaff, a co-director and technical director at Eagan High School.
The show will include more than 100 Eagan High students and a 21-piece jazz band. The production will feature 12 dancers, 53 singers, a children’s chorus, along with a student crew who bring the show to life with makeup and costumes, along with the technology crew.
“Our journey through the sounds of America celebrates music from New York, Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Nashville as we Party in the USA … Together Again,” Ratzlaff said.
Jim Cox, a co-director and head of music at Eagan High, said this Encore is in its the sixth year.
The variety style show is broken up in six different sections that feature song styles from across the regions of the country.
“It takes place in different cities in America like New Orleans and the music traditions of that particular city like the music of Motown in Detroit,” Cox said in an interview. “John creates this show fresh every year.”
Both directors said the show planned two years ago may be more relevant now since they said it appears the pandemic could be in the rearview mirror.
“It has a new twist post pandemic with a coming-out-of-the-pandemic theme,” Cox said.
During hybrid learning, Cox said all Eagan High teachers and across the district focused on building relationships with students.
“But the relationships are most important, especially during the hybrid learning and that meant it was hard for music, when kids sign up for choir, they want to sing with other people,” added Cox.
During hybrid learning, choir students sang alone at home.
“It was not what we expected and not what we wanted, and I learned a lot myself and the kids, and I definitely a different teacher now than and I understand the importance of community in music,” Cox added.
“When John and I did the Encore show last year there were 12 songs, and each song because of the restrictions were rehearsed by themselves, and then groups of four would come together and then leave,” Cox said.
Both directors give gratitude to the district administration for its support along with the aid of the production team and booster club.
Ratzlaff said: “I think the special point last year was at the gala when the kids got to see what other kids had done … and support each other and cheer for each other.”
Students in charge of stage and set design, the tech crew were mentored by Paul Saxton, who teaches media at Eagan High.
“The design of the set is more like a stage setup you would see in a concert at one of the major venues in the Twin Cities,” Ratzlaff said.
A children’s choir has 50 third- through sixth- graders who will sing under the direction of Amy Jo Cherner.
“It is fun to see the little ones singing and dancing,” Cox said.
Betsy Anderson, a retired English teacher, personally sews, alters, and creates amazing costumes for the show, the directors said. In past years, that meant putting together more than 300 costumes.
Michael Pearson, the Jazz 1 band director, is leading the jazz band.
Check out the social media platforms for Encore on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
“The reason I work here is because I like working with the kids, and I love teaching technical theater,” Ratzlaff said. “Just watching and seeing them and how their skills develop – they can hop in quickly to learn how to build and do lighting and that is the big thing for me.”
Cox said: “We have worked with a professional arranger to arrange songs for students and take songs that are familiar with a style and molded to fit the kids that we have, so that has been fun to see come together during rehearsals.”
Encore tickets can be purchased online at vancoevents.com/BELN.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
