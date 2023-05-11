Viking Lakes will partner with Eagan’s July 4th Funfest to bring more Independence Day festivities on the campus.
The public is invited to take part in a free day of events from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
Viking Lakes will partner with Eagan’s July 4th Funfest to bring more Independence Day festivities on the campus.
The public is invited to take part in a free day of events from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
Event organizers report the kickoff destination is the campus plaza, trails, and ponds with activities for all ages.
New activations for the holiday will be “Paddle North,” with kayaks and paddle boards, a “Kidstrong” area with training sessions for children geared toward developing resilience, independence and self-worth. Lowes will be on site with family-friendly building demonstrations geared toward youth.
Events will feature live music all day with a silent disco at night. Local beer partners and food trucks will serve food and beverage options available for purchase.
“We are so excited to be the kickoff destination for July 4th here in Eagan, and we are looking forward to this partnership with Eagan’s Fourth of July Funfest to work together to provide complementary events and activations for all ages to celebrate Independence Day,” said Viking Lakes General Manager Kyle Chank.
The July 4th Funfest is one of the largest community events in Eagan.
Funfest, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, is responsible for scheduling entertainers, activities, facilities and vendors for the annual festival. Funfest takes place July 3-4 at the Eagan Community Center’s festival grounds and provides a variety of activities that include a Fourth of July parade that kicks off on Yankee Doodle Road and Highway 13.
The celebration offers a carnival midway, with food, a classic car show, live music, children’s bike parade, bingo, beer garden, and a fireworks show, organizers report.
“We are excited to partner with Viking Lakes to continue this 50-plus year annual celebration and make the city of Eagan a Fourth of July destination for music, fireworks, fun and food trucks, both at our community festival ground and Viking Lakes, while continuing to support our other community partners,” said Eagan Funfest Chair Andy Schmitz.
For more information, visit explorevikinglakes.com.
To discover more about Eagan Funfest, visit eaganfunfest.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.