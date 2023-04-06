Eagan Funfest Ambassadors volunteer in community By Kara Hildreth karahildreth Author email Apr 6, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Eagan Funfest Ambassadors Natalia Wallace, Saniya Steber, Ashley Molina and Maryn Fouts enjoyed spending time with other royalty groups and volunteering in the community. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Learn more about ambassadorscholarship programIn February, the Eagan Funfest Ambassadors participated in activities with other royalty groups from across the Twin Cities at the Mardi Gras Party in Inver Grove Heights.In March, the group hosted a bowling fundraiser at Cedarvale Lanes where more royalty and families participated.Most recently they painted bowls with friends at Color Me Mine to donate to the upcoming Empty Bowls event supporting The Open Door food pantry.“I enjoyed going to the Color Me Mine event because I was able to hang out with the ambassadors and be able to help out the community at the same time,” Ashley Molina said.Throughout the ambassadors’ reign, the young women volunteered and participated in Eagan community events and neighboring cities while meeting with area royalty groups.In April the ambassadors will volunteer with The Open Door in Eagan by organizing donations at the local food shelf and volunteering at the annual Empty Bowls event.To learn more about Eagan’s Funfest Ambassador Scholarship Program, visit eaganfunfest.org or via Instagram @eaganfunfestambassadors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Funfest Ambassadors Eagan Youth Royalty Color Me Mine Empty Bowls Open Door Pantry karahildreth Author email Follow karahildreth Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now High radium level detected in Burnsville water Immediate openings available at Lakeville Post Office Farmington High youths lead peaceful protest walkout Irish Sports Dome collapses after snowstorm St. Joseph School in Rosemount raises $35,930 in million-dollar fundraiser E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 31, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 31, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 31, 2023 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.