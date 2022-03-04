Eagan Funfest Ambassadors Sarah Daley and Emma Molina enjoyed the Saint Paul Winter Carnival events during the weekend of January 28-30.
The Saint Paul Winter Carnival is the oldest winter celebration in the United States with a history of showcasing the beauty of Minnesota winters with family-friendly events and community pride that dates back to 1886.
Daley and Molina spent the weekend with more than 50 royalty from across both Minnesota and Wisconsin that come together to celebrate this year's Winter Carnival.
“One of my favorite events was the Winter Carnival Grand Day Parade. It was such a great experience to represent the city of Eagan in the parade with so many other royalty groups that we got to meet throughout the weekend,” said Daley.
The ambassadors also explored the Rice Park ice sculptures, Vulcan Snow Park snow sculptures, and the Landmark Center.
The 2022 Winter Carnival Royal Family Coronation was another highlight of their weekend.
Earlier in January, the ambassadors attended the Winter Carnival Junior Royalty Coronation. It was a special night because former Eagan Funfest Ambassador Lauren Bruns was crowned the Princess of Snow.
“Every year it’s wonderful to see the amazing variety of events that the Saint Paul Winter Carnival puts on to celebrate winter in Minnesota,” said Daley.
In addition to attending the Winter Carnival events, the Eagan Funfest Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors have volunteered at local Eagan events. They volunteered at the Family Sweetheart Dance at the Eagan Community Center. In addition, they look forward to volunteering at the Open Door Pantry in Eagan.
To learn more about Eagan’s Funfest Ambassador Scholarship Program visit eaganfunfest.org or via Instagram @eaganfunfestambassadors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.