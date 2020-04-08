The Eagan Foundation recently launched its COVID-19 Response Fund to provide rapid-response grants to Eagan nonprofits serving people facing challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The number and amount of grants will depend on donations.
“Eagan, like the rest of our country and much of the world, is facing a crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Lutz, Eagan Foundation grants chair. “Many in our community who were already in need of support in the areas of housing, nutrition, and shelter are hit particularly hard. Donations to this fund will become rapid-response grants helping Eagan nonprofits directly serving our neighbors in need.”
Lutz said “many nonprofits are finding demand up while their own resources are scarce, their annual fundraisers have been cancelled, or their volunteers are staying home to protect their own health.”
Early emphasis will be on relief for organizations focused on food insecurity, shelter, physical and mental health. As the community begins to move through the crisis, funds may also be used to support general recovery and resiliency for nonprofits, as well as community building initiatives. An expedited process is in place for recent grant recipients.
Eagan Foundation Executive Director Jamie Hopkins adds, “It seems that in a crisis, just when you feel completely drained, you realize how much someone else needs help and you find a way to do more. Our neighbors need us and we hope the community can help ensure essential needs are met.” These grants are separate from the recent $20,000 in grants recently awarded to Eagan area community groups.
The Eagan Foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, community-building organization, with a vision to make Eagan the best place to live, learn, work, and play.
Its mission is to invest in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants and scholarships.
The Eagan Foundation, founded in 1990, encourages, supports and enhances ideas, funding and collaborative action to meet community needs. To date, the Foundation has raised and reinvested over $2 million in the community through scholarships, community initiatives and community grants programs.
For additional information, visit www.eaganfoundation.org or email admin@eaganfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.