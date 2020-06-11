The Eagan Foundation has awarded scholarships to 111 outstanding Eagan-area graduating high school seniors.
As the usual spring ceremony for recipients was not possible due to current circumstances.
Instead video chats were arranged between donors and their recipients.
“The resilience and perseverance that these students have shown in the last few months surely bodes well for their future success,” Executive Director Jamie Hopkins said. “In such uncertain times, we know these scholarships will provide an important boost.”
Scholarship Chair Lisa Stopfer added “we are honored to help 58 generous donors support students who are entering the next stages of their lives in a year like no other.” Thanks to the steadfast support of these donors, the Foundation has come far since 1991, when it offered its first round of scholarships totaling $4,350.
With the addition of this year’s awards, the Foundation’s 30-year scholarship total is just under $1.9 million, all given by area businesses, school organizations, families, and nonprofits.
Scholarships are awarded based on a variety of donor-specified criteria such as academics, financial need, or career interest.
Scholarship recipients by high school:
Eagan High School: Adam Bartl, Aidan Byrne, Alexis Pham, Anna Wagner, Ashleigh Erickson, Ashley McCann, Benjamin Wilary, Brianna Wilkins, Brianna Wuertz, Britney Chey, Caitlin Martin, Carl Larson, Carly Marsh, Chi Vo, Christian Foreman, Christine DeMarchis, Christine Jurgens, Claudia Moses, Conner Glaser, Cullen Grannes, David Wagner, Derek Hansen, Emilio Herrera-Leon, Emily Ritter, Ethan Burgoyne, Finn O’Malley, Grace Divine Boutouli, Ing Vue, Isabel Hackenmueller, Jackson Hedegaard, Jacob Berran, Jacob Wilson, Jenna Ruiz, Jenna Schreiber, John Flanagan, Jonathan Chambers, Jordan Pieper, Joseph Rollie, Kai Loiseaux-Purcell, Katherine (Ling) Wong, Katie Huisman, Kayla Daniel, Kaylin Vavrosky, Kaylyn Madison, Kellyn Redlin, Kurt Ohlhues, Kyle Berg , Kylee Ruth-Twardy, Lauren Gamme, Lauryn Miller, Lily Bensen, Lily Weber, Linda Herbrand , Logan Ferkinhoff, Logan Pfaltzgraff, Luke Anderson, Macy Meilahn-Kinard, maddie pladson, Mara Fink, Marie Nguyen, Mar’kel Day, Matthew Verbeke, Maxwell Meekin, Mia Scott, Michelle Ganopolskiy, Miles McGuire, Moheb Khella, Natalie Merrill, nick lawrence, Nikolas Kritsas, Olivia Johnson, Olivia Dykes, Owen Mitchell, Philip Caputo, Rachel Andersen, Rani Shah, Ryan Berg, Samuel Libaire, Sara Nazari, Savanna McKinnon, Serina Sharbo, Shailja Panchal, Suzanne Wuertz, Sydney McGinn , Taylor Grebin, Tommy Meisinger, Torri Presler, Trevor Howard, Ty Gage, Wilhelm Hermann, Wyatt Bucki, and Zachary Wollak
School of Environmental Studies: Clarice Rheault, Elisabeth Westgard, Hannah Figura, Kaia Hilgendorf-Roost, Ren Stokesbary, Sylvia Neddermeyer, St. Thomas Academy, and Abraham Yosef
Eastview High School: Emily Christensen, Timothy Daley, Monica Wohlhuter, and Sarah Zipf
Trinity School at River Ridge: Kirubele Adbebe, Peter Bittner, Claire Hrbacek, and Erik Iverson
Concordia Academy: Ryan Kroonblawd
Henry Sibley High School, Akshara Manamkunat
Home School: Ainsley Schwerr
Visitation High School: Adrienne Miller
Donors inlcude Achievement Financial, Bremer Bank Eagan, College Expert, Dakota Electric Association, Dakota Hills Middle School Parent Booster Club, Deerwood Elementary, DESK, Donald and Karen DeGenaro, EAA Baseball , Eagan Art Festival, Eagan Athletic Association Eagan Wave Soccer, Eagan Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Eagan Citizens’ Crime Prevention Assn., Eagan Dance Team Booster Club, Eagan Foundation, Eagan High School Band Boosters, Eagan High School Baseball Boosters, Eagan High School Boys Basketball,
Eagan High School Boys Lacrosse, Eagan High School Boys Soccer Boosters, Eagan High School Faculty and Staff, Eagan High School Fastpitch Softball Boosters, Eagan High School Football Boosters, Eagan High School Girls Basketball Booster, Eagan High School Girls Cross Country Boosters, Eagan High School Girls Soccer Boosters, Eagan High School Swim & Dive Boosters, Eagan High School Track Boosters, Eagan High School Volleyball Boosters, Eagan Hockey Association, Eagan Kick Start Rotary Club, Eagan Lions Club, Flint Hills Resources Discovery,
Former Students of George Behnke, Friends of Veterans, Friends of Wescott Library, Glacier Hills Elementary Site Council, Gopher Resource, Kopp Family Foundation, Lisa and Steve Weber in Honor of Carter Weber, M & E Engineering, Maggie Elliott “Living the Mission” Scholarship Fund, Matt Thuente Memorial Fund, Minnwest Bank, North Star Youth, O’Keefe Family, Old National Bank, Paradigm Foundation / DH Gustafson Family Foundation, Pat and Jim Sinclair, Patriots Endowment – Patrick Dolney, Pinewood Community School,
Power Systems Research, Punch Family Fund, River Valley # 35 Chapter - School Nutrition Association, Rotary Club of Eagan, State Farm Agents - John Curlee, Robin Kleffman, and Jordan Radel, Superior Auto Care, and Xcel Energy
The Eagan Foundation The Eagan Foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, community-building organization, with a vision to make Eagan the best place to live, learn, work, and play. Its mission is to invest in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants and scholarships. The Eagan Foundation, founded in 1990, encourages, supports and enhances ideas, funding and collaborative action to meet community needs.
For additional information, visit www.eaganfoundation.org or email admin@eaganfoundation.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.