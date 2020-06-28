The Eagan Foundation recently launched its COVID-19 Response Fund to provide rapid-response grants to Eagan nonprofits serving people facing challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.
To date this fund has raised over $31,000.
Phase 1 of this effort gave grants to 13 nonprofits working on the front lines to meet immediate needs for food, shelter, housing, mental health and support for at-risk youth and young adults. Those grants supported increased food purchases for food shelves, supported the increased need for emergency shelters, provided lunch for children who otherwise would have received school lunches and grocery and gas gift cards to help stretch families’ budgets.
In the second round of its effort to support nonprofits, $9,000 is being distributed.
Most of the funds are going to nonprofits that provide immediate help to people in need of food, shelter, housing and other everyday needs.
In addition, the Foundation has awarded some funds to community-building organizations that support the arts, whose fundraising and activities have been hampered by the pandemic.
The support from the community has been strong.
“A $5,000 grant from the Eagan Lions Club was instrumental in facilitating these grants,” said David Lutz. “We are very grateful for their support and all they do for the Eagan community.”
We have also received support from individual donors and businesses across Eagan, including Dakota Electric, Dunn Bros Coffee, Minnwest, Old National Bank and more.
Bob Treichel, Eagan Lions Club past gambling manager and consultant, said: “we’ve been supporting the Eagan community for 50 years and a contribution to the COVID-19 Response Fund was just another great opportunity for the Lions Club to support Eagan nonprofits doing great work during a very difficult time.”
The following nine organizations received funding: Art Works Eagan, Caponi Art Park, Eagan Art Festival, Loaves and Fishes, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Dakota County, Salvation Army, The Sheridan Story, The Link, and The Open Door.
