The Eagan Fire Department has recently chronicled its first all-female career firefighter crew as part of Eagan Fire’s 58-year history.
Three female firefighters – Natalie Holter, Danielle Fasching and Capt. Jessica Hoffman – said they were proud to become part of the city’s history.
Hoffman said Nov. 6 marked the first time in the fire department’s history that an all-female career crew staffed a station with Engine 2.
Women have played a vital role throughout the history of building the department’s history.
“Eagan Fire Department has a long history of women serving, starting back with Linda Scott, who was the first female firefighter to join the Eagan Fire Department in June of 1977, over the decades, women have played a prominent part of this fire department,” Hoffman said.
When asked to share her fellow female co-workers’ professional attributes, Hoffman said: “Danielle (Fasching) comes from a family of firefighters, and you can tell they’ve instilled in her a great work ethic.”
As a young girl, Fasching spent a lot of time growing up around a firehouse with her father who was a firefighter. When she was barely taller than the tires of a fire truck, she said her father allowed her to help him wipe down the trucks at the Minnetonka Fire Department.
Fasching said the fire service is part of her personal family history and legacy since her father and uncle served as firefighters.
Fasching said she has been committed to becoming a career firefighter as she persisted through school and training to build her skills, knowledge, and physical ability. She said she is filled with pride to serve alongside many great firefighters in Eagan – men and women alike.
“Natalie is a firefighter that is always up for a challenge, and as the captain here tonight, I know I can depend on both of them,” Hoffman said.
Ten percent of Eagan firefighters are women. Hoffman said all the women have always felt welcomed and supported.
Today the department employs 36 full-time, EMT-trained firefighters and three fire chiefs at the city’s three fire stations. After a 2017 study, the fire department began the formal transition from an on-call paid model to a full-time, career firefighter model.
“As females on the department, we hope that promoting the career, being out in the community and speaking to other females will help increase interest and show that it is a career option for everyone,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman, 35, joined the Eagan Fire Department in 2014 as a paid-on-call or volunteer firefighter. In 2018, she became a full-time firefighter and was the first female in that role in Eagan.
“At a young age I wanted to find a career that I was passionate about where I could give back to the community, in a way that was less of a job and more of a calling,” Hoffman said.
“Being a firefighter requires a certain degree of physical fitness, and we have found that each of us has different strengths and weaknesses, and we are able to work together as a team to support one another,” said Hoffman.
Looking to inspire young girls and women to consider a career in the fire service, she said: “Seeing more women in fire service helps promote the profession and lets females know that it is an option for them,” she said.
Eagan’s career firefighters work 10 shifts a month in 24-hour shifts.
“Every day is a new day with new calls, new patients and we strive to give them the best care, compassion and service,” Hoffman said.
When asked what is the greatest challenge, Hoffman said: “As firefighters, one of the greatest challenges is that we never know what the next call is going to be, so we have to be prepared for anything. This is also one of the things that makes this career so great because every day is different.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
