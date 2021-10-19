Hundreds of families showed up at Eagan’s Fire Department’s open house on Oct. 6 to learn about fire safety, meet firefighters, climb on equipment, spray fire hoses, and meet Sparky the fire safety dog.
Eagan’s Fire Marshal Darrin Bramwell said shared the fire safety and prevention goals of the event.
“While fire safety should be top of mind year-round, October is dedicated to brushing up on fire safety knowledge and skills, it’s also when the Eagan Fire Department invites residents to visit a fire station to see the work we do and demonstrate safety tips up close,” Bramwell said.
October is Fire Safety Month, and the theme is “What is your alarm telling you?”
Bramwell said residential fire safety begins with properly installing smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home, it is also important to know sounds that detectors make and what to do when you hear them.
Keep in mind this information about smoke alarm and carbon monoxide sounds:
Smoke Alarm Sounds
• A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.
• Chirping that continues after a new battery has been installed means the detector is at the end of its life and must be replaced.
• All smoke detectors must be replaced after 10 years.
Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm Sounds
• CO alarms’ end-of-life sounds vary by manufacturer; when you hear yours, replace your old CO detector.
• A continuous set of four loud beeps means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.
• Chirping that continues after a new battery has been installed means the detector is at the end of its life and must be replaced.
