Bundled up children ran with sleds, saucers and toboggans to slide down the big hill on Eagan Festival Grounds during the Eagan Frosty Festival community event offered in the evening of Jan. 28, near Eagan Community Center.
Last year the Eagan Frosty Festival was so well received by local families that city parks and recreation staff decided to turn the family winter community festival into an annual winter outreach event.
Even during a frigid Minnesota evening, eager children were bundled up with gear and showed excitement and were ready to slide down hills on Eagan Festival Grounds at the second annual Eagan Frosty Festival.
Dakota County Wescott Library in Eagan partnered with festival organizers to create storybook page signs that were lit up on park walkways with pages written in Spanish and English for children to enjoy.
City of Eagan Parks and Recreation staff, event volunteers and local business owners offered warm beverages and tables with children's games under the park shelter lit up with festive string lights.
Parents captured memories of their youngsters sledding at sunset with smartphones during the Frosty Festival in Eagan.
Eagan city staff and volunteers offered warm beverages and children's games under the city park shelter.
A warm Metro Valley Transit Authority bus offered a toasty respite for families to take a break inside from the nearly below zero temperatures at the Eagan Frosty Festival.
