Eagan families flocked to the second annual Eagan Frosty Festival in the evening of Jan. 28 near the Eagan Community Center. 

Many volunteers and city staff worked to organize the community outreach event. The festival offered families all kinds of winter adventure with music, sledding, games and warm cocoa.

Dakota County Wescott Library in Eagan partnered with organizers to create storybook signs that lit up the walkways with pages and words written in Spanish and English for children to enjoy.

A Metro Valley Transit Authority bus offered a warm respite for families to take a break from below zero temperatures during the frigid, frosty evening.

Tags

Load comments