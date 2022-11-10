Four candidates put their names in the ring to serve on Eagan City Council and Eagan voters re-elected two incumbents serving on the council and the current Eagan mayor who ran unopposed.
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire thanked residents for their continued support saying he looks for to serving his fifth term on the city council. Maguire garnered 24,030 votes and 97.65% of the vote. There were 578 reported write-in votes for the mayoral seat.
Maguire said he is glad the midterms for the national, state and local elections are behind so the work can focus on moving forward for the residents of Eagan.
Voters re-elected council incumbents Paul Bakken who was the top vote getter in the council race earning 36.10% of the total vote with 16,291 votes. Gary Hansen received 13,000 votes and 28.81% of the vote for city council.
The two newcomer candidates who did not earn a seat on the council were Margaret Jae Cody who received 23.73% of the vote by receiving 10,708 votes, and Edward Arias who got 4,816 votes that came in at 10.70% of the vote.
Hansen showed gratitude for constituents who voted him in during this election race, and said during his campaigning in recent weeks, he heard from residents how they like calling Eagan home.
“As I visited with voters over the past several weeks, my conversations with them were reaffirming,” Hansen said. “The recurring theme was their enjoyment of living in Eagan. They appreciate the amenities our community has to offer and the work the Council has done to preserve and enhance them. They also appreciate our sound fiscal management and high-quality, cost-effective services. We will continue that focus,” Hansen added.
When asked how he feels about the opportunity to continue to serve in this elected office, Hansen said “I’m grateful that Eagan residents have confidence in the Council and City staff. I enjoy having a role in guiding the community’s direction and representing Eagan on regional boards and committees, and I look forward to continuing in these roles.”
“I’m pleased to be able to work with the Council and staff to successfully implement our major equity/inclusion and sustainability initiatives, and to continue my advocacy for enhanced local and regional public transit and transportation infrastructure, as well as affordable housing in Eagan,” Hansen said.
Bakken said his top priorities working on the council in his next term are “to preserve open space, support our infrastructure, provide common sense leadership, and protect the bottom line by making sure we get good value for our tax dollars.”
“I’m very fortunate to have served you on the city council for nearly 16 years, and during my time on the Council, I have been a strong advocate for open space, I have worked to improve our basic infrastructure, and I have worked very closely with our police and fire departments to update equipment and improve public safety. I have also worked hard to keep our tax rate one of the lowest in the metro area,” Bakken said.
Bakken said even though the city’s local economy is thriving, the next four years will still be challenging and “require a lot of continued hard work and a lot of reaching out to people.”
“Eagan has a solid, stable foundation on which to build, but in the next four years we need to take those next incremental steps to make Eagan even better,” Bakken said.
