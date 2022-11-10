Four candidates put their names in the ring to serve on Eagan City Council and Eagan voters re-elected two incumbents serving on the council and the current Eagan mayor who ran unopposed.

Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire thanked residents for their continued support saying he looks for to serving his fifth term on the city council. Maguire garnered 24,030 votes and 97.65% of the vote. There were 578 reported write-in votes for the mayoral seat.

