Crutchfield was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Earlier this year Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, an Eagan resident and dermatologist, was advocating that those in the African American community get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Black doctor, who is also a professor at the University of Minnesota and Carleton College, has since been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and is now urging those with compromised immune systems to get a booster.
He was one of the first Minnesotans to receive the booster shot this month.
“Getting vaccinated is good for our community and it is good for America,” he said.
In January, Crutchfield was advocating that people receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to curb the pandemic.
He especially was trying to convince African Americans to be immunized since at the time and even now Black populations are being vaccinated at lower rates than some other racial groups. According to the Minnesota Department of Health this week, 48.5% of Black Minnesotans age 12 and older have been vaccinated, while the rates for Asian Americans, white and Hispanic residents are higher and American Indian and multiracial residents are lower.
Crutchfield, the current past president of the Minnesota Association of Black Physicians, and his family have long been leaders in the Black community.
His grandmother was the first Black public school teacher in Minneapolis, his mother was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Minnesota Medical School – and the youngest woman to graduate at age 22 in 1963; and his father was the first Black OB-GYN to practice in Minnesota.
Crutchfield was the first Black graduate of the University of Minnesota Dermatology residency and the first Black dermatologist to practice privately in Minnesota.
Now he’s on another advocacy effort to encourage people who are immunocompromised to get a booster shot as soon as recommended by their doctor.
“Absolutely! All patients who are immune-compromised should receive a third dose,” Crutchfield said. “In fact, this is standard dosing now for immunocompromised patients, just like two doses of Pfizer and/or Moderna are recommended for people who are not immunocompromised. I would agree that all people should receive a booster treatment eight months after their second shot for either Pfizer or Moderna, as is now the recommendation by the CDC. Information for Johnson and Johnson should be available soon.”
Eight months ago, there were many people who were hesitant to be vaccinated, but that number has dwindled due to increased communication about the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness. About 700,000 of the 3 million Minnesotans who have been vaccinated got their shots in the past three months.
“I think the most important thing to realize is that 99.2% who die from COVID are not vaccinated,” Crutchfield said. “The good news is, in the United States, dying from COVID is completely optional.”
In Minnesota, 90.3% of those 65 and older and 66.8% of those 16 and older have been vaccinated, according to the Minnesota Department of Health as of this week. In the U.S., 81.2% of those 65 and older and 60.3% of those 12 and older have completed a vaccine series, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The Pfizer vaccine recently received Food and Drug Administration approval for those ages 16 and older, and continues to be available under Emergency Use Authorization for ages 12-15 and a third dose for those who are immunocompromized.
“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., this week. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”
“I would say that vaccine hesitancy for certain groups is understandable, but it’s important to realize that these are different times and there is no reason to avoid the vaccine today,” Crutchfield said.
He said the Minnesota Association of Black Physicians campaigns to encourage people to be vaccinated are at Crutchfielddermatology.com/COVID.
Crutchfield said the efforts are working.
“We have started offering the vaccine in our office,” he said of the practice that is offering a spa treatment incentive for first-time COVID-19 shot-takers. “We have had several patients come in and said they were hesitant in the past, but they have done it now since we are offering it and I have taken it. Between our media campaigns and that, we have definitely made an impact.”
Crutchfield received his third dose this month after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
He said he feels very fortunate about the progress of his treatment at Mayo Clinic, where he trained as a medical student.
“So far, I’ve completed a series of chemotherapy treatments and they say things are looking well,” he said. “I will be reevaluated in about a month and we decide which way to take it from there. I remain optimistic.”
He is still seeing patients at his Eagan clinic but on a reduced schedule.
“I tell my wife that I am so grateful for all of the support from my family, friends, staff, and patients,” Crutchfield said. “Oftentimes I come to work and my patients are so nice I feel like I am getting more treatment from them than I am giving out.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
