Mike Fineran steps down after 27 years
Deputy Chief Mike Fineran was recognized for 27 years of service during the Eagan City Council meeting last week.
Council Member Paul Bakken said it was both a “happy and sad occasion” and thanked Fineran and his family for their service.
“You’ve seen Eagan change over 26 years and a lot of the good things you see in the community is there because of the work you’ve helped do,” Bakken said. “You can know parts of Eagan has your fingerprints on them and we’re better off because of them.”
Eagan Police Chief Roger New said Fineran has been on countless committees and he’s always been one to volunteer for community engagement opportunities.
Fineran has been in the law enforcement field since 1996 and started with the Eagan Police Department in 2003.
He’s served as a police officer, D.A.R.E. officer, school resource officer, investigator, sergeant and deputy police chief during his time with Eagan.
“Each position he’s left he left better than we started with,” New said.
New said Fineran was selected as the 2003 Rotary Officer of the Year “for his outstanding work in a child abuse case.”
“What many people don’t know is that Mike helped a couple of kids escape years of torture at the hands of their father, and he gave them an opportunity at a normal life,” New said.
Fineran also worked to design the department’s Mental Health Response Team and formed a partnership with Life Development Resources, a counseling service in Lakeville, to help train 14 officers.
“They respond out to residents where we’ve had mental health calls,” New said. “One of the goals with the officers and the therapist is to make sure we’re providing the necessary services that might available to them. This is an idea (Fineran) came up with.”
New read a message from a citizen who believed the program saved a loved one’s life.
New said, “(Fineran) made that possible. He had the foresight to come up with something we had struggled with for years.”
Fineran said while he plans to spend more time in warmer climates post retirement “Eagan will always be our home.”
The Eagan Police Department has seen a number of both retirements and new officers join the ranks in 2020.
According to personnel items approved on various City Council consent agendas, Andrew Speakman was promoted to deputy chief of police effective Oct. 25.
Speakman has held the rank of police officer, detective and sergeant, and he’s been police lieutenant since 2018.
The retirement of Lt. Duane Pike will be also be effective Nov. 30.
Pike has served the Eagan Police Department since 1992 in the roles of police officer and sergeant, and he has been a lieutenant since 2005.
Officer Todd Kirchgatter will retire Nov. 7 after 30 years in the department.
John Collins and Dan Tocko were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant this year.
Officers Cailie Kittelson and Elle Swanson were sworn in Oct. 6. Officer Hannah Aldrich was sworn in Sept. 15.
Autumn Shurbert-Hetzel and Seth Pederson were also hired as police officers this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.