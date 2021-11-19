Eagan hospitality, tourism
recovers from pandemic losses
The Eagan hospitality community is ready to welcome guests back for commerce and entertainment in a gradual way as it recovers from losses suffered in the pandemic.
The Eagan Convention and Visitors Bureau laid out its 2022 budget that summarizes spearheading promotional efforts that include community events like Eagan’s July 4th Funfest, the Eagan Art Festival, Market Fest and those at Caponi Art Park. The city’s magnet foot traffic venues - Cascade Bay Waterpark and Eagan Civic Arena - will put out joint marketing efforts for 2022.
The projected 2021 ECVB budget was shown as $990,840. The estimated 2022 ECVB budget is projected to be greater at $993,000. Most of the revenue for the budget is generated though the lodging tax, which was shown as $880,828 in 2021 and $975,000 projected in 2022.
The mission of Eagan Convention and Visitors Bureau is to promote Eagan as a major conference, meeting and tourist destination through creative marketing and sales efforts.
Leaders report the organization strives to generate a greater economic impact for Eagan and argues this also enhances the quality of life for all residents.
Eagan City Council ratified the 2022 ECVB budget and marketing priorities. The ECVB 2022 budget process began early last summer. The plan was reviewed by the ECVB Executive Committee.
The budget was also reviewed by Director of Community Development Jill Hutmacher who serves on the ECVB Executive Committee and board.
A modest budget increase was approved by the Eagan CVB’s Board during its September meeting. The Eagan hospitality plan in 2022 anticipates slight increases in tourism.
Even though the CVB Board operates independent from the city, the operating agreement with the city of Eagan requires the ECVB to submit a work plan and operating budget for the council to review and give approval. Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire and Hutmacher were present for board action.
The board summarized how business is coming back in Eagan by stating: “Tenacity is alive and well in Eagan, and as the COVID-10 pandemic sadly marches on, the commitment to survival displayed by hospitality professionals representing our Eagan hotels, restaurants, attractions, and retail outlets has been nothing short of amazing.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.