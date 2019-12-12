Council will take it up at a future workshop
Eagan is considering raising the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21.
Nothing was voted on, but during an Eagan City Council workshop Tuesday members directed staff to draw up an ordinance to discuss at a future workshop.
Residents need to be 18 in neighboring cities such as Apple Valley, Burnsville, Lakeville, Inver Grove Heights and Rosemount to purchase tobacco, but some council members wondered if they could start a trend.
There are 54 cities and counties in Minnesota that have increased the legal age to 21.
In neighboring Mendota Heights, people need to be 21 or older to purchase tobacco. Bloomington, St. Paul and Minneapolis have also increased the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21.
The City Council received a request to increase the age for buying tobacco products from a resident during a listening session in October, which prompted city staff to research it.
City Clerk Christina Scipioni said Minnesota law allows municipalities to enact more stringent regulations.
Lakeville looked into it in 2018, but choose not to go forward. Scipioni said.
Council Member Gary Hansen suggested the city take a lead on this because there’s no guarantee when or if it will happen at the state level.
Mayor Mike Maguire was comfortable following the trend of many other city governments, and Council Member Meg Tilley was all for it.
City Administrator Dave Osberg said it would take three votes to change the ordinance.
Council Member Cyndee Fields was against the change stating an 18-year-old who can serve in the military should be able to have a cigarette.
Council Member Paul Bakken was conflicted.
He didn’t want to just push the problem somewhere else.
“Anywhere you are in Eagan, you’re three miles away from another city,” Bakken said. “Unless everybody does this, the only thing you’re doing is taking this away from local businesses. I’m not adamantly opposed, I just want it to accomplish something.”
The Minnesota House introduced a bill to raise the legal age to 21 last session, but it was not introduced in the Senate.
The City Council would discuss the matter again at a future workshop before a final vote.
The council also directed staff to explore an ordinance that would add an educational and training standard for businesses with a tobacco license. They would use other communities as a model.
There was less interest from the council about regulating specific flavored and electronic tobacco products; spacing requirements for tobacco sales and forcing businesses to post warning signs in stores feeling that some of the issues are best addressed at the state level.
Eagan has five exclusive tobacco and electronic cigarette stores and 47 total stores that sell tobacco.
Overnight truck parking
The city is also considering updating its policy on commercial vehicle parking on city streets.
The city has received multiple complaints about on-street commercial vehicle parking particularly along Erin Drive near the exit off Cedar Avenue at Cliff Road.
“We think there’s an increase of owner operators of vehicles who need a place to store their work vehicles during the day and drivers looking for places for required rest breaks,” said Jill Hutmacher, Eagan’s community development director.
Maguire said the on-street parking likely is coming from individual truck owners’ failure to secure a place on private property to park.
Hutmacher said it’s her understanding that local drivers will park there overnight and take an Uber home.
“We believe much of what is happening there is because this is a convenient spot to take a rest break or to leave your vehicle,” Hutmacher said.
Erin Drive provides access to businesses such as Days Inn, McDonalds and residential properties off Nicols Road.
Businesses and residents have complained about blocked driveway access, diminished visibility to businesses, narrow roads, excess trash and excess noise.
The city would need to update its ordinance to put “no commercial vehicle parking” signs on Erin Drive.
If it becomes a problem elsewhere, Hutmacher said they could put the signs there too.
Hutmacher said they’re not planning to put signs directly next to the hotel, so truckers staying there could park.
Body worn cameras
The Eagan Police Department is also reviewing the feasibility and potential policies of adding body worn cameras.
Body cams record both audio and video of users’ activities and their interactions. The department is working to ensure their polices adhere to data practices law and establishing its policies for logging, auditing and managing the data.
The initial policy states that the cameras should be on and recording during traffic stops; all enforcement and investigative contacts, including stops and field interviews along with any traffic stops; any self-initiated activity where the officer would notify dispatch, or any contact that becomes adversarial.
“The policy we’ve put together is best practices and boiler-plate language from state statute,” Police Chief Roger New said.
Anyone wearing a uniform that has been sworn-in will be wearing a body worn camera.
All records will be retained for a minimum of 90 days.
City Council Member Gary Hansen said it’s important to protect the rights of the public and the officers.
State statute requires law enforcement to give the public an opportunity to provide feedback before body cameras are purchased.
