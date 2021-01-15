Currently dogs can be leashed or ‘under voice control’
Should dogs be leashed while out in public all the time in Eagan?
That’s the question the Eagan City Council pondered during a work session Tuesday.
Currently under city ordinance, as long as the dog is under voice control, while they can’t run at-large, the dogs don’t need to be leashed while in public.
That’s an anomaly in Eagan, but that could change. The meeting Tuesday was for discussion only. Nothing was voted upon, but the City Council plans to discuss the issue again before making any changes.
Recently, the city received a petition from residents urging them to update the ordinance. Eagan Police Chief Roger New said the city receives about 25 cases per year related to dogs being off leash.
New said the issue was brought to the department’s attention after a citizen’s dog was attacked while out for a walk by an off-leash dog.
New said updating the ordinance would create some consistency to neighboring communities. He said officers are finding visitors are coming from other communities because Eagan’s ordinance is more flexible.
City staff looked at other neighboring cities and similar sized suburbs and found that dogs mush be leashed while off property in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Mendota Heights, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Bloomington, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie and Maple Grove.
The primary discussion about changes to the ordinance revolved around enforcement. No one was interested in directing police to investigate off-leash dogs.
In Eagan, dogs must be under voice command or on leash. If the dog and its owner are in a public park or recreation area, the dog must be leashed.
Council Member Paul Bakken noted the current ordinance doesn’t seem to be enforced.
“We have an ordinance that dogs in parks have to be leashed but we see often that they’re not,” Council Member Gary Hansen said. “But the dogs are behaving. I don’t expect police to go out and enforce that unless there’s a complaint.”
Council Member Cyndee Fields said she often sees dogs running free in parks and open fields playing Frisbee and running around, which is technically against city ordinance.
“I can’t think of a time when an officer stopped a citizen at a park who was throwing a Frisbee around with their dog,” New said.
The vast majority of the violations come from a complaint, New said.
Council Member Mike Supina said that some dogs will lay in their driveway all day untethered without issue, while others will chase any dog or resident “ruining their walk.”
“That’s a problem,” Supina said. “Some dogs should be leashed.”
Mayor Mike Maguire said he doesn’t want to regulate throwing a Frisbee around at the park either. The issue is when they approach other people and dogs.
“If you violate the law without incident or impact on anyone else, it’s probably going to be unnoticed.” Maguire said.
But if there is an issue, a change to the ordinance would make dog owners more responsible for their actions or lack of action.
“I think it might be useful to think of our ordinance as ‘who is taking on the liability?’ ” Maguire said. “I don’t really care what you do with your dog on your property in terms of restraining them. I want to be clear if you make the wrong decision, it’s you who is liable. When someone’s dog is attacked, they should be able to go back to the dog owner and say that was irresponsible.”
Currently, a dog doesn’t need to be leashed, restrained or fenced in while on an owner’s property, which is similar to most cities. It is against city ordinance for a dog to run at-large or run off its property.
“It’s unfortunate to create ordinances for the lowest common denominator,” Bakken said. “There are responsible dog owners who have an appropriate amount of control over their animal, but there are other people who don’t. That’s where the problem is.”
Fields asked about electronic leashes, which is can either beep, vibrate or shock a dog to gain compliance.
New said they’d give consideration to adding the possibility of an electronic leash into the ordinance.
Maguire said the should the city enact a leash law, which still doesn’t ensure compliance.
Maguire said “we can’t regulate for every circumstance. We can create ordinances that create consequences. We can’t ordain behavior or remove threat. You can still be attacked by a dog. There’s nothing we can do to change that. Most people are responsible about it. Some aren’t. We can only regulate so much of that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.